Longmont-area home sales, Jan. 7, 2024
Jan. 7—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Ivy and Edgar Torres: 1111 Spartan Ave., Peakview Homes Inc., $462,000.
Cody Alexander: 2042 Tabor St., Mark A Poll, $547,000.
Dacono
Kala Bruce: 5640 W View Circle, Richard and Janna Bennett, $450,000.
Justen Powell: 520 Marquiss Court, Joseph Nuanes, $525,000.
Erie
Olga Carballo: 515 Grenville Circle, Opendoor Property Trust I, $605,000.
Jeremy and Holly King: 100 Solstice Way, Kwonghon Chow, $745,000.
Tomas Merrydelval: 770 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $765,100.
Sean Kellyvanhemelryck: 746 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $770,600.
Kathryn and Steven Johnson: 874 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $825,000.
Kelly Smith: 956 Sundance Lane, Matthew and Amy Goff, $900,000.
Craig Emter: 682 Sundance Circle, Christopher and Caroly Martens, $985,000.
Laura and Elliott Russell: 1062 Red Iron Court, Taylor Morrison Colo. Inc., $1,087,400.
Michael Zackoff: 1786 Chestnut Ave., West One LLC, $1,344,500.
Fort Lupton
James Martinez: 940 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $464,900.
Lelan Kartes: 1050 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $467,900.
Stevie Hearon: 16412 Higgins Ave., David M Wooten, $480,000.
Kailey Ramer: 16377 Coleman Ave., Jesse A Campbell, $535,000.
Timothy Werkmeister: 10447 County Road 25 1/2, Laurie D Harris, $557,000.
Frederick
Adina Nagel: 6115 Louisville Court, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $435,000.
Caine Shunk: 6736 Fraser Circle, Michael L Bielinski, $500,000.
Tyler and Virginia Claus: 7329 W Big Thompson Circle, LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $517,000.
Longmont
Wendall Platamone: 1835 Corey St., Lisa M Boyd, $425,000.
Christopher Mehring: 10675 Upper Ridge Road, Mireya Ramirez, $439,000.
Javier Escalante: 2131 Steele St., William C Baker, $449,000.
Lauren Feiman: 370 High Point Drive Apt D104, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $462,400.
Samuel Walberer: 807 S Pratt Parkway, Andrew and David Bridgeman, $480,000.
Elizabeth and Gary Ehrhardt: 828 Serenity Lane, Jacqueline S Zimmerman, $508,000.
Daniel and Mary Harrison: 928 Lilac St., Yvonne R Lovato, $515,000.
David Delozier: 255 High Point Drive Apt G208, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $518,800.
Benjamin and Lindsey Thomas: 1406 Paramount Place, Amanda L Walters, $530,000.
Edward Decrescenzo: 1257 Fall River Circle, Yolanda and Lisa Marshall, $531,000.
Timothy and Kelley Sullivan: 166 High Point Drive, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $533,700.
Lavinia Darato: 427 Thistle Place, Kevin and Erica Kirsch, $543,000.
Charles Laufert: 2548 Cambridge Drive, James Brian Sasse, $587,000.
Samuel and Kylie Kemp: 1060 Purdue Drive, Wendell E Evert, $590,000.
Jorge Navarrete: 2905 Hidden Brook Place, DFH Mandarin LLC, $650,000.
Ryan Kiefer: 1305 Spruce Ave., Geraldine and Thomas Walther, $700,000.
Catherine Woods: 2411 Provenance St., Amanda Lee Scanlon, $785,000.
Tammey and Kyle Scarborough: 320 Crestridge Lane, Peter and Laura Morreale, $1,200,000.
Michael and Isabelle Goulder: 719 Longs Peak Lane, Hba Joint Venture LLC, $1,200,000.
Mead
Jamie and Aaron Macarthur: 2074 Chianina St., Bruce and Danill Bennett, $531,000.
Robert and Michelle Greger: 2183 Angus St., David and Carrie John, $575,000.