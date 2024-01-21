Longmont-area home sales, Jan. 21, 2024
Jan. 21—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Jeremiah and Caitlin Lee: 1698 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $559,900.
Joseph and Linda Wosick: 1783 Sawtooth Mountain Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $750,000.
Dacono
Ellen Stravers: 811 Gabriel Court, Corporate Properties Inc., $305,000.
Michael and Lorie Couture: 3476 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $593,500.
Lendsay Cape: 3500 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $603,000.
Kailea Eddlemon: 3335 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $675,000.
Erie
Kelly Donahue: 303 Montgomery Drive, Linda and Robert Elmers, $435,000.
Grace Battista: 536 Byrd Aly, Rebecca Marie Hopkins, $528,300.
Joshua and Kaitlin Palubicki: 1980 Hamron Court, Mahesh and Anita Bhetwal, $539,000.
Adam and Charles Weber: 1907 Merrill Circle E, Century Land Holdings LLC, $656,300.
Corey and Katherine Lehman: 2172 Pinon Drive, Aaron and Jennifer James, $660,000.
Lisa Jordan: 2467 Reserve St., Katherine and Phillip Aragon, $675,000.
Stephen and Claire Moorman: 78 Starlight Circle, Michael and Lorie Couture, $700,000.
Christina and Franklin Aguilar: 1899 Merrill Circle E, Century Land Holdings LLC, $710,000.
Brienne Fowler: 139 Westerly Blvd., Brightland Homes Colo. LLC, $742,800.
Steve and Terri Trickel: 1830 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $789,500.
Ashish Kattamuri: 1925 Merrill Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $800,000.
Carlos Altuzar: 1868 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $810,000.
Kevin and Stacy Robinson: 1411 Skyline Drive, Barry and Teri Barnhill, $835,000.
Ryan and Brittany Brome: 331 Orion Circle, Glaen Deganahlpeterson, $990,000.
Firestone
Aryn Marsh: 10477 Taylor Ave., Christina and Patr Sorteberg, $464,000.
Colton and Cassandra Cline: 343 Naples St., Dalys E Webb, $465,000.
Alexander and Annika Kramer: 5328 Rustic Ave., Ashley and Tristan Gronlie, $485,000.
Stephen and Alyssa Rietz: 10221 Eastview St., Hannah Vaughn, $520,000.
Tara and Michael Newberry: 10252 Stagecoach Ave., Alanna and An Austin, $580,000.
Mireya Melendez: 4872 Monarch Drive, Carly Hare, $590,000.
Adam and Jennifer Bridge: 5344 Sparrow Ave., Jennifer and Stephen Acunto, $605,000.
Jeff and Melissa Bortles: 12646 Eagle River Road, Theodore and Annette Walker, $628,000.
Fort Lupton
Megan Kelly: 119 Sixth St., Tiffany Chavez, $430,000.
Christina and Robert Aguilar: 2419 Alto St., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $514,900.
Michelle and Jose Amateco: 425 Morning Tide Ave., Melody Homes Inc., $515,000.
Nerio Burciaga: 1143 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $524,900.
Frederick
Cory Goresalazar: 5212 13th St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $425,000.
Erik and Landsay Silva: 6137 Lincoln St., Lindsey K Medina, $449,900.
Leah and Andrew Halbert: 7982 Liley Ave., Mary Corbat, $545,000.
Longmont
Anthony Dreher: 350 High Point Drive Apt C102, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $433,900.
Ronald and Deann Bath: 370 High Point Drive Apt D106, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $449,700.
Amanda Lahey: 1045 Lilac St., Rebeckah Anne Wharton, $465,000.
Juan Robles: 9189 Ute Highway, Sanford Huntington Wilson, $465,000.
Gulseven Yilmaz: 350 High Point Drive Apt C103, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $467,100.
Elizabeth Beaudoin: 1159 Hummingbird Circle, Kathryn and Danny Abel, $477,000.
Ryan Cooper: 2210 Calais Drive Unit B, Mary Leblanc In Living Trust, $496,500.
Julia and Stephen Hook: 1026 Gay St., Thomas John Oneill, $506,000.
Heather Shultes: 2300 Lincoln St., Kyle and Jessica Thompson, $517,000.
Nicholas Raleigh: 1557 Sumner St., Florence E Nave, $535,000.
Sharon Groenhoff: 2178 Kay St., Drew M Goldberg, $550,000.
Shelby Mcwhirter: 13634 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $550,000.
Timothy Stroup: 2924 S Flat Circle, DFH Mandarin LLC, $565,000.
Rebecca Marquardt: 1502 Stuart St., Nancy C Landers, $575,000.
Robert and Stacy Adamek: 4124 Riley Drive, Hellewell Revocable Trust, $575,000.
Michael Eldridge: 5880 Sunrise Place, Century Land Holdings LLC, $584,500.
Peter Dunphy: 1316 S Francis St., Riley Samuel Wilson, $585,000.
Allison Schroeder: 1103 Mountain Drive Unit A, Andrew and Kami White, $595,000.
Gaurav Shukla: 37 Acorn Creek Court, DFH Mandarin LLC, $605,700.
David Riesz: 2937 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $616,300.
Kade Jensen: 29 Acorn Creek Court, DFH Mandarin LLC, $617,200.
Jeffrey Holland: 49 Acorn Creek Court, DFH Mandarin LLC, $623,200.
Hari and Chandrakala Bhatt: 2912 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $630,000.
Sasha Mathews: 2908 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $656,300.
Jeffrey and Rachel Hohensee: 3911 Hawthorne Circle, Heather Shultes, $686,500.
Kimberly Bertele: 45 Acorn Creek Court, DFH Mandarin LLC, $690,000.
Emmanuel and Michelle Billias: 2912 Hidden Brook Place, DFH Mandarin LLC, $691,000.
Samuel Falk: 11730 Elmer Linn Drive, Timothy Kassel, $692,000.
Paul and Jennifer Sikora: 3647 Clover Creek Lane, Caren King, $745,000.
Ryan Pimple: 4872 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $801,200.
Brad Hettinger: 4638 Nicklaus Court, John R Butler, $1,015,000.
Thomas and Olga Fries: 7357 Glacier View Road, Nicole Drobeck, $1,025,000.
Mead
Lindolfo Carrasco: 3594 Whetstone Way, Adam and Jennifer Bridge, $447,000.