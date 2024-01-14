Longmont-area home sales, Jan. 14, 2024

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
Jan. 14—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.

Berthoud

Allison Lockhart: 268 E Fourth St., CB Signature Homes LLC, $460,300.

Jason Tarr: 260 E Fourth St., CB Signature Homes LLC, $470,700.

Caren King: 308 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $479,000.

Gabriella Fallon: 1720 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $535,000.

Katherine and Anna Bjornson: 412 Colorado Ave., Emily Rouse, $545,000.

Matthew and Chelsea Roush: 1695 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $624,900.

Genna and Haden Fesenmeyer: 1083 Dutch Peak Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $740,000.

Erie

Georgina Pollock: 1624 Wright Aly, Hunter and Rach Leachman, $580,000.

Rakesh Choudhari: 1923 Merrill Circle E, Century Land Holdings LLC, $605,000.

Matthew and Sarah Morissette: 1908 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $612,000.

Ashok Khatri: 1924 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $655,000.

Havish and Tanusree Vinnakota: 145 Westerly Blvd., Brightland Homes Colo. LLC, $668,100.

Steven and Linda Medina: 1942 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $698,000.

Ghana Shrestha: 1856 Myron Court, Lennar Colo. LLC, $740,000.

Tamila and Nazar Pryimak: 723 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $790,000.

Luis and Cecilia Avila: 675 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $806,200.

Shane Kurth: 1835 Salers Way, William Lyon Homes Inc., $845,000.

Heidi Burgett: 979 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $850,000.

Terry and Jeanne Startzel: 802 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $947,700.

Joseph and Ramona Victoria: 1943 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $999,000.

Patricia and Steven Hochgesang: 790 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $1,112,900.

Lee and Amy Lynch: 1118 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $1,147,100.

Firestone

Christopher and Laure Neilly: 12812 Bay St., Lennar Colo. LLC, $560,000.

Tyler Hauska: 5418 Riverbend Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $579,200.

Fort Lupton

Brian and Laura Snider: 2791 County Road 29, Christopher J Mcdonald, $280,000.

Brittany Myrerodello: 910 Dogwood Ave., Maria R Herrera, $358,500.

Anthony Garcia: 104 Third St., Molave LLC, $364,900.

Marvin Sosa: 1035 Birch Ave., Premier One LLC, $470,000.

Antonia Sosa: 311 Clubhouse Drive, Curtis and Ashley Fox, $485,000.

Francisco Saucedo: 406 Sunset Court, Melody Homes Inc., $499,900.

Florencio and Maria Rivera: 271 Corvette Circle, Matthew and Amanda Flinn, $650,000.

Frederick

Fidel Moreno: 414 S Hawthorn St., Jannely Ramirez Chavez, $125,000.

Jennifer and Armando Flores: 7242 W Big Thompson Circle, LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $501,900.

Caitlin and Justin Christensen: 5139 Mt Buchanan Ave., Sara and Steven Fletcher, $545,000.

Hereford

Dillon and Eric Frisk: 67376 Broadway, Teresa and Teresa Lee, $205,000.

Longmont

Traci and John Dixon: 115 Merideth Lane, Gilberto and Maria Hernandez, $375,000.

Anthony and Katherine Riley: 1708 Centennial Drive, David P Buscher, $413,800.

Kelli Keith: 1642 Harvard St., David and Kimberly Kalahar, $421,500.

Jessica Ritter: 370 High Point Drive Apt D202, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $467,300.

Joseph and Carly Lamb: 13627 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $502,000.

Renee Latifov: 5881 Red Barn Ave., Century Land Holdings LLC, $520,000.

Juan Martinez: 912 Bross St., Highline Rentals Inc., $529,000.

Rhiannon Hoople: 5881 Sunrise Place, Century Land Holdings LLC, $538,000.

Jack and Kathleen Mattox: 1608 Tulip Court, Robert M Collins, $595,900.

Sante Jonker: 727 Rocky Mountain Place, Matthew A Seeley, $605,000.

Cameron Childress: 1529 S Terry St., Steve Conder, $630,000.

Rojee Sunuwar: 3817 Florentine Drive, Justin D Hanrahan, $631,500.

Emily Reber: 670 Nelson Park Drive, Snowden M Campbell, $650,000.

Lisa Holmes: 1026 Eighth Ave., Nancy A Reckling, $730,000.

Denise Cruz: 4888 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $774,900.

Benjamin Cunningham: 3965 Hawthorne Circle, Dennis and Julie Daly, $893,500.

Terry and David Bichell: 428 Pratt St., Alex and Amy Sammoury, $1,458,500.

Jamie and Samuel Shapiro: 4795 County Road 24 3/4, Leister and Nancy Bowling, $3,950,000.

Mead

Sheila and Ricardo Ochoa: 16715 Sanford St., Kathryn Herrmann, $700,000.

Platteville

Alan Warren: 512 Kathryn Court, Eduardo Orozco, $425,000.

Patrick Hunekebergquist: 465 Stevens Circle, Larry and Isabell Badker, $428,000.

