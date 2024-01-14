Longmont-area home sales, Jan. 14, 2024
Jan. 14—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Allison Lockhart: 268 E Fourth St., CB Signature Homes LLC, $460,300.
Jason Tarr: 260 E Fourth St., CB Signature Homes LLC, $470,700.
Caren King: 308 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $479,000.
Gabriella Fallon: 1720 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $535,000.
Katherine and Anna Bjornson: 412 Colorado Ave., Emily Rouse, $545,000.
Matthew and Chelsea Roush: 1695 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $624,900.
Genna and Haden Fesenmeyer: 1083 Dutch Peak Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $740,000.
Erie
Georgina Pollock: 1624 Wright Aly, Hunter and Rach Leachman, $580,000.
Rakesh Choudhari: 1923 Merrill Circle E, Century Land Holdings LLC, $605,000.
Matthew and Sarah Morissette: 1908 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $612,000.
Ashok Khatri: 1924 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $655,000.
Havish and Tanusree Vinnakota: 145 Westerly Blvd., Brightland Homes Colo. LLC, $668,100.
Steven and Linda Medina: 1942 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $698,000.
Ghana Shrestha: 1856 Myron Court, Lennar Colo. LLC, $740,000.
Tamila and Nazar Pryimak: 723 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $790,000.
Luis and Cecilia Avila: 675 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $806,200.
Shane Kurth: 1835 Salers Way, William Lyon Homes Inc., $845,000.
Heidi Burgett: 979 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $850,000.
Terry and Jeanne Startzel: 802 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $947,700.
Joseph and Ramona Victoria: 1943 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $999,000.
Patricia and Steven Hochgesang: 790 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $1,112,900.
Lee and Amy Lynch: 1118 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $1,147,100.
Firestone
Christopher and Laure Neilly: 12812 Bay St., Lennar Colo. LLC, $560,000.
Tyler Hauska: 5418 Riverbend Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $579,200.
Fort Lupton
Brian and Laura Snider: 2791 County Road 29, Christopher J Mcdonald, $280,000.
Brittany Myrerodello: 910 Dogwood Ave., Maria R Herrera, $358,500.
Anthony Garcia: 104 Third St., Molave LLC, $364,900.
Marvin Sosa: 1035 Birch Ave., Premier One LLC, $470,000.
Antonia Sosa: 311 Clubhouse Drive, Curtis and Ashley Fox, $485,000.
Francisco Saucedo: 406 Sunset Court, Melody Homes Inc., $499,900.
Florencio and Maria Rivera: 271 Corvette Circle, Matthew and Amanda Flinn, $650,000.
Frederick
Fidel Moreno: 414 S Hawthorn St., Jannely Ramirez Chavez, $125,000.
Jennifer and Armando Flores: 7242 W Big Thompson Circle, LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $501,900.
Caitlin and Justin Christensen: 5139 Mt Buchanan Ave., Sara and Steven Fletcher, $545,000.
Hereford
Dillon and Eric Frisk: 67376 Broadway, Teresa and Teresa Lee, $205,000.
Longmont
Traci and John Dixon: 115 Merideth Lane, Gilberto and Maria Hernandez, $375,000.
Anthony and Katherine Riley: 1708 Centennial Drive, David P Buscher, $413,800.
Kelli Keith: 1642 Harvard St., David and Kimberly Kalahar, $421,500.
Jessica Ritter: 370 High Point Drive Apt D202, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $467,300.
Joseph and Carly Lamb: 13627 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $502,000.
Renee Latifov: 5881 Red Barn Ave., Century Land Holdings LLC, $520,000.
Juan Martinez: 912 Bross St., Highline Rentals Inc., $529,000.
Rhiannon Hoople: 5881 Sunrise Place, Century Land Holdings LLC, $538,000.
Jack and Kathleen Mattox: 1608 Tulip Court, Robert M Collins, $595,900.
Sante Jonker: 727 Rocky Mountain Place, Matthew A Seeley, $605,000.
Cameron Childress: 1529 S Terry St., Steve Conder, $630,000.
Rojee Sunuwar: 3817 Florentine Drive, Justin D Hanrahan, $631,500.
Emily Reber: 670 Nelson Park Drive, Snowden M Campbell, $650,000.
Lisa Holmes: 1026 Eighth Ave., Nancy A Reckling, $730,000.
Denise Cruz: 4888 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $774,900.
Benjamin Cunningham: 3965 Hawthorne Circle, Dennis and Julie Daly, $893,500.
Terry and David Bichell: 428 Pratt St., Alex and Amy Sammoury, $1,458,500.
Jamie and Samuel Shapiro: 4795 County Road 24 3/4, Leister and Nancy Bowling, $3,950,000.
Mead
Sheila and Ricardo Ochoa: 16715 Sanford St., Kathryn Herrmann, $700,000.
Platteville
Alan Warren: 512 Kathryn Court, Eduardo Orozco, $425,000.
Patrick Hunekebergquist: 465 Stevens Circle, Larry and Isabell Badker, $428,000.