Longmont-area home sales, Nov. 26, 2023
Nov. 26—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Dacono
Kelly Tharp: 1112 Maclean St., Rocky Mount Invest Group LLC, $320,000.
Erie
Shaun and Camille Smith: 1940 Windemere Lane, Iain and Christina Bryant, $540,000.
Marcio Corso: 949 Eichhorn Drive, Dolores Boyd Living Trust, $600,000.
Lara and James Wilson: 740 Mathews Circle, Deedre M Martz, $625,000.
Matthew Iholts: 464 Gold Hill Drive, Jk Gold Hill LLC, $747,000.
Vince and Lindsey Wolfe: 1980 Morgan Drive, Lennar Colo. LLC, $825,000.
Micah and Cassidy Pauldino: 387 Painted Horse Way, Enrique and Sara Rosado, $864,000.
Darrin Jensen: 2758 Ironwood Circle, Charles and Andrea Mckibbin, $915,000.
Karl and Carla Erickson: 2025 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $920,000.
Benjamin and Laura Burnham: 2019 Lodgepole Drive, Renee Sue Waller, $1,025,000.
Firestone
Erica Hornbeck: 12849 Creekwood St., Douglas Naragon, $575,000.
Daniel Burke: 8809 Foxfire St., Means Family Trust, $700,000.
Mallory and Hadley Ferrell: 12973 Grasslands St., Lennar Colo. LLC, $780,000.
Fort Lupton
Harnam Singh: 419 Denver Ave., Roger and Ellen Wallis, $230,000.
James and Sally Lynch: 500 Denver Ave. # 8a, Baessler Townhomes Colo. LLC, $384,900.
Anthony Gallegos: 1083 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $467,900.
Alan Holguin: 920 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $509,900.
Frederick
Kimberly and Daniel Jeske: 7307 Animas Ave., Samuel and Ji Lee, $511,000.
Roberto Valdez: 6826 Juniper Court, Preston and Robin Quigley, $585,000.
Dina Young: 5246 Godding Hollow Parkway, Sarah Hope Flores, $840,600.
Longmont
Liv Ladendorff: 348 Collyer St. Apt 107, Portland Court Lllp, $415,000.
Glenn Mickley: 1122 Second Ave., Paige and Scott Sarrels, $443,400.
Courtney Hannah: 3720 Oakwood Drive, Shannon Boesch, $464,000.
Jan Ripplinger: 28 Princeton Circle, Jordan Scott Englehart, $485,000.
Peter and Corrina Arevalo: 2430 Linden St., Nora Foxcroft, $510,000.
Kendall Decker: 643 Elliott St., Rebecca J Zumalt, $550,000.
Rainer Rothacker: 653 Penhurst Circle, John and Ladena Burns, $590,500.
Mason Baldwin: 1541 Flemming Drive, Sonam T Lhungay, $593,000.
Pamela Walter: 868 Widgeon Drive, Gary and Colleen Lawson, $630,000.
John and Patricia Sharp: 2429 Spotswood St., Patricia Susannah Fueston, $750,000.
Daniel and Kristin Murrsloat: 1690 Radcliffe Place, Steve Conder, $844,000.
Mead
Dawn Carolan: 16766 Chilton Drive, Landsea Homes Colo. LLC, $499,300.
Leobardo Torres: 3420 Dryden Place, Landsea Homes Colo. LLC, $522,700.
Brandon and Sarah Cox: 14554 Holstein St., Valenzuelatorres,l, $561,000.