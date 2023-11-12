Longmont-area home sales, Nov. 12, 2023
Nov. 12—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Nathaniel Oglesby: 1088 Blue Bell Road, CB Signature Homes LLC, $458,200.
Samuel and Sierra Smith: 1036 Dutch Peak Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $589,000.
Karen Szeleijackson: 1770 Westport Ave., Melody Homes Inc., $670,000.
Richard and Lisa Pentz: 922 Canyonlands St., Robert and Gitte Nielsen, $725,000.
Gary and Colleen Lawson: 3189 Piper Glen Drive, Toll Southwest LLC, $1,240,000.
Dacono
Guadalupe and Sonia Castillo: 1210 Macdavidson Court, Mary Ann Connelly, $310,000.
Jonathan Moody: 410 Sixth St., Joseph Allen Dement, $466,000.
Scott and Mary Sandy: 3382 Bluestem St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $546,000.
Fabian Camelo: 3390 Bluestem St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $589,000.
Erie
Evan and Cassandra Skamarock: 1726 Gordon Drive, Julian Ward, $554,000.
Aswin Chockalingam: 796 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $595,000.
Risabh Baheti: 1958 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $625,000.
Jacob and Madison Holland: 498 Golden Peak Court, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $695,000.
Larry and Joyce Krohn: 1894 Wright Drive, Amy and Jim Jacobs, $740,000.
Chad and Kristen Dubiski: 512 Gold Hill Drive, Cory and Denise Collard, $800,000.
Stephen and Julie Rodda: 902 Marfell St., Robert and Nannette Paradine, $865,000.
Dwight and Veleda Houser: 1418 Skyline Drive, Hector Diaz Aguirre, $879,900.
John and Katelyn Arterburn: 2887 Hughs Drive, William Wenokor, $887,700.
Jerry and Cynthia Brasier: 1105 Red Iron Court, Taylor Morrison Colo. Inc., $974,900.
Timothy and Mary Black: 951 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $990,000.
Debora and Nancy Gallentine: 825 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $1,015,200.
Rachael Cihlar: 1764 Weston Circle, Jason and Karen Bristow, $1,025,000.
Mark and Ana Okscin: 1155 Marfell St., Peter Alan Simon, $1,050,000.
Jann and Lindsay Gorske: 1898 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $1,074,900.
Yoav Daube: 3161 Stevens Circle S, William and Robyn Balsley, $1,096,000.
Jonathan and Kara Beaton: 2491 Claystone Circle, Allen and Kara Knott, $1,300,000.
Firestone
Dennis and Kristi Bashor: 6351 St Vrain Ranch Blvd., Elizabeth E Wingenbach, $546,000.
Parker and Timi Conrath: 5400 Basin Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $555,900.
Evan Kline: 12696 Cove St., Barefoot Residential LLC, $582,200.
Landon Russell: 5409 Cove St., Barefoot Residential LLC, $596,000.
Fort Lupton
Bailey Blaydes: 1353 Reynolds St. Unit 8b, Migdalia Gutierrez, $389,900.
David and Robyn Freyta: 1130 Fulton Ave., Jeremiah and Lisa Davison, $451,400.
Gregorio Gutierrez: 2213 Monte Vista St., Melody Homes Inc., $505,000.
Ronald and Sharon Austin: 1875 Virginia Drive, Howard and Susan Francis, $670,000.
Frederick
Julian Trujilloromero: 6912 Zig Place, Melody Homes Inc., $415,000.
Buell and Michele Marrs: 6835 Fraser Circle, Kip and Kelly Jones, $500,000.
Jenny Mendoza: 6171 Clayton St., Stephen F Stroud, $535,000.
Roger and Rosemary Chavez: 6293 Clayton Circle, Perry V Mcdonald, $570,000.
Longmont
Greg Matyjewicz: 801 Confidence Drive Unit 12, Hannah Dittmar, $435,000.
Catherine Rotkin: 1554 Terry St., New Leaf Properties Inc., $468,000.
Arthur Revelski: 1537 Calkins Ave., Eva and Tanner Horne, $475,000.
Sophie Natter: 2443 Tulip St., Casey Williams, $475,000.
Allison and Donna Bettin: 812 Hayden Court, Adam J Sirois, $493,000.
Jorden Thomas: 2412 Gay St., Melinda S Smith, $495,000.
Joel Akers: 2459 Alpine St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $498,000.
Steve Conder: 1529 S Terry St., Brandon C Moquist, $500,000.
Julie Caron: 1114 Vivian St., Ashton and Kendall Belville, $502,000.
Emile Goguely: 1200 Autumn Court, Wendy L Rider, $515,000.
Michelle Wulfson: 1301 Trail Ridge Road, Audrey J Knobloch, $535,000.
David and Barbara Kennedy: 244 Sugarbin Court, Devin and Sara Arloski, $545,000.
Jay and Cynthia Gilbert: 2916 S Flat Circle, DFH Mandarin LLC, $549,200.
Jesse and Alexandria Bailey: 10900 County Road 15, Norman Ernest Schranz, $550,000.
Becky Vance: 2233 Jewel St., Ann I Berry, $550,000.
Sarah Gidlewski: 461 Verdant Circle, Steven and Eunice Hopman, $550,000.
Sergei Parfenov: 1455 S Bowen St., Jonathan and Amy Malek, $562,000.
Michael Bagley: 1175 Trout Creek Circle, Bharat and Bandana Karki, $568,000.
Travis and Emily Smith: 2932 S Flat Circle, DFH Mandarin LLC, $603,500.
Naomi Wallace: 2920 S Flat Circle, DFH Mandarin LLC, $608,100.
Linda Gardner: 2908 Hidden Brook Place, DFH Mandarin LLC, $613,900.
Bradley and Allise Dickson: 1006 Morning Dove Drive, Nicole and James Fennell, $629,000.
Clint and Amber Thorson: 13642 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $630,000.
Noah and Alice Vickers: 1870 Lashley St., Al and Tonya Wolden, $642,000.
Fredric and Rebecca Singer: 1409 Clemson Drive, Patricia S Mcgee, $650,000.
Gabriel Zimmerman: 609 Bross St., Patrick Fitzpatrick, $655,000.
Suzannah Sterten: 4315 Ravenna Place, Heather Locke, $674,900.
Patricia Streeter: 1053 Champion Circle, William I Hoxsie, $695,000.
Zachary Wambold: 2904 Hidden Brook Place, DFH Mandarin LLC, $696,700.
Dwight and Mariah Muhlbradt: 224 Peppler Drive, Michelle and Dennis Mills, $714,000.
Chad and Megan Ross: 2928 S Flat Circle, DFH Mandarin LLC, $719,600.
Danton and Rebecca Zumalt: 12846 Anhawa Ave., Judith E Yeager, $750,000.
Jacquelyn and Dale Woods: 4960 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $788,500.
Samuel and Anna Jeter: 1313 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Curtis and Kelly Bell, $799,900.
Sara and Devin Arloski: 817 Collyer St., Nola and Nola Potter, $820,000.
Jose Serrano: 7669 County Road 24, 2e Invest LLC, $842,500.
Rickie and Katrina Watts: 4974 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $850,000.
Christopher and Amanda Walker: 408 Widgeon Drive, Denise M Cruz, $889,900.
Jeremy Wood: 3012 Mcintosh Drive, Scott and Catherine Bybee, $950,000.
William and Lisa Connors: 1506 Turin Drive, Anthony and Anthony Urdiales, $975,000.
Carole and William Capsalis: 766 Kubat Lane Unit B, Markel Homes Constr. Co., $993,700.
William Keeler: 501 Emery St., Ronald and Lisa Carlson, $1,025,000.
Mary and James Massello: 4472 Nicklaus Court, Judy A Wolff, $1,200,000.
Edin and Kristin Pehilj: 5036 Fox Hill Drive, Kris and Brenda Harris, $1,230,000.
John Gertsch: 1135 Turquoise Drive, Steven and Terri Mertens, $1,321,000.
Lyons
Paul Rahn: 116 Noland Court, Brooks and Lisa Witter, $965,000.
Mead
Kyle Gresham: 2100 Charbray St., Edgar and Emily Surpin, $528,500.
Brent Lang: 2688 Grace Way, Lace and Shannan Herman, $1,416,100.
Niwot
James and Angela Difronzo: 6540 Primrose Lane, Debra K Dean Trust, $2,400,000.