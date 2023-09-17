Longmont-area home sales, Sept. 17, 2023

TechCrunch

Hey, friendly people, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that aggregates the top tech news over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Apple's iPhone and other related announcements, the MGM hack and Tesla's Cybertruck reemerging with an updated interior. Also on the agenda is payment processor Square facing an outage, California considering a ban on autonomous trucks and the tumultuous canning of supply chain startup Flexport's CEO, former Amazon consumer chief Dave Clark.