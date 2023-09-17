Longmont-area home sales, Sept. 17, 2023
Sep. 17—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Clifford and Mary Maunz: 1327 Vantage Parkway, Eddie and Lacey Mayer, $630,000.
Micki and Scott Cantrall: 1720 Callado Court, Patrick J Mccarthy, $676,500.
Stephen and Vivian Dratch: 3220 Landmark Drive, Jolene L Roseler, $1,350,000.
Dacono
Cinthya Aubert: 808 Gabriel Court, Rita L Urban, $220,000.
Dustin Goodew: 310 Birch Ave., Corporate Properties Inc., $419,500.
Alana and Jane Cable: 3352 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $621,400.
Kimberly Gagnon: 3341 Bluestem St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $688,500.
Drake
Blake and Eris Audette: 16 Canyon River Road, Karen Breden, $225,000.
Erie
Sara Preston: 1640 Bain Drive, Clifford and Debra Wilson, $560,000.
Julia and James Lonergan: 151 Starlight Circle, Andrew and Devon Vig, $688,000.
Estefania Vargas: 754 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $710,000.
Nathaniel and Kaitlyn Moller: 1807 Alpine Drive, Megan and Brian Lam, $732,500.
Bradley Hugunin: 1321 Fountain Lane, Olga Semenov, $985,000.
Tenzin Phakdol: 730 Grenville Circle, Tyler and Jennifer Bass, $1,250,000.
Firestone
Arnold and Debbie Clark: 6801 St Vrain Ranch Blvd., Jay D Nixon, $470,000.
Thomas and Kellee Connor: 11185 Cherryvale St., Miguel Gonzalez, $590,000.
Fort Lupton
Josh Hampton: 503 S Rollie Ave. Unit 3b, Lupton Village Townhomes LLC, $341,200.
Anthony and Mickenzie Trujillo: 1643 Conestoga Trail, Shelly and Joshua Hampton, $495,000.
Joseph Bonder: 2359 Coyote Creek Drive, Matthew Johnson, $559,900.
Christopher Plooster: 549 Ryan Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $589,900.
Frederick
Ramon Mosqueda: 6006 Granite Court, Opendoor Property Trust I, $673,000.
Longmont
Jennifer Mcclellan: 2339 Bowen St., Sirocco LLC, $365,000.
Shawn Marshall: 414 Fox St., Roman and Kelsey Alvarado, $428,000.
Tyler and Megan Simpson: 10684 Forester Place, Betty and George Songer, $445,000.
Gil Platt: 10431 Durango Place, Mark and Kathleen Hally, $455,000.
Alvaro Jacobo: 4140 Limestone Ave., Melody Homes Inc., $519,000.
Andrea Welch: 1401 Mount Evans Drive, Jose Leonard Martinez, $525,000.
Garrett Andreson: 1343 Cedarwood Drive, Sarah Smith, $526,000.
Richard and Diane Elder: 3957 Da Vinci Drive, Samuel and Anita Dahlquist, $530,000.
Patrick Sullivan: 1122 Hover St., David M Wright, $545,000.
Pedro Alvarez: 1743 Foster Drive, Mark Pryor, $555,000.
Michael Cancilla: 3808 Columbia Drive, Christopher Grebe, $575,000.
Lacey and Blake Lenberg: 1275 Cumberland Drive, Kimba Kjolhede, $585,000.
Steven and Janet Chandler: 2225 Riviera Place, Kenneth T Hayes, $600,000.
Michael Moore: 737 Kubat Lane Unit B, Markel Homes Constr. Co., $604,000.
Marco and Sonia Camacho: 434 Overbrook Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $615,600.
Steven and Bing Zhang: 584 Sugar Mill Place, Andrew and Alicia Howell, $620,000.
Richard and Patricia Chambers: 1603 S Coffman St., Prabha and Su Thanikasalam, $632,500.
James and Cynthia Johnson: 2265 French Circle, Barbara S Levy Trust, $645,000.
Gregory and Nancy Mccoy: 2251 Aegean Way, Yvonne and Michael Settles, $750,000.
Christian Lynette: 9177 Ute Highway, William and Rhonda Richardson, $800,000.
Mary and Monty Schuman: 2304 Horseshoe Circle, Jeffrey W Nieusma, $900,000.
Peter and Nancy Mahoney: 307 Westview Court, Cash Co., $913,500.
Prafulla and Sharmila Singh: 1402 Turin Drive, Prafulla and Lakshmi Reddy, $1,200,000.
Garrett Hoelscher: 4221 Birdie Court, Evalie Horner, $1,450,000.
Joshua Smith: 6583 Monarch Park Court, David Coxon, $1,806,900.
Stephen Tebo: 1420 Main St., Scf Rc Funding Iv LLC, $2,700,000.
Niwot
Theodore Merrin: 7217 Spring Creek Circle, Jill and Timothy Bator, $1,800,000.
Platteville
Louis Enriquez: 17362 County Road 29, Luke and Tammy Duran, $549,000.