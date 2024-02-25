Longmont-area real estate, commercial deals, Feb. 25, 2024

Feb. 25—Trust deeds

This list includes trust deeds (to secure repayment of a loan) of $750,000 or more. Information includes the borrower, lender, address or legal description of the property, date the trust deed was filed and amount.

Andrew Graham: United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, 402 E. Geneseo St., Lafayette, 02/08/2024, $1,320,000.00

Fairfield Wildwood LLC: Regions Bk, 3206 Lake Park Way, Longmont, 02/06/2024, $84,375,000.00

Fairfield Wyndham LLC: Regions Bk, 02/06/2024, $84,375,000.00

Shadow Creek Homes LLC: First Natl. Bk, 757 Limestone Drive, Erie, 02/07/2024, $1,128,000.00

Deeds

This list includes deeds (conveying title to a property) of $350,000 or more. Information includes the seller, buyer, address or legal description of the property, date the deed was filed and amount.

Alison and Jeroen Iprenburg: Natl. Residential Nominee Services Inc., 2208 Tucson Way, Longmont, 02/06/2024, $637,500.00

Anne Lee Maziar: Windcrest Invest LLC, 818 Baker St., Longmont, 02/06/2024, $392,500.00

Annette and Wayne Thorsted: Parasar Adhikari, 1474 Sepia Ave., Longmont, 02/07/2024, $449,000.00

Barbara Lynn Notre: Terry L. and Kathy L. Flinn, 1820 Marquette Drive, Erie, 02/08/2024, $670,000.00

Carol A. Norman: Laura Macdonald, 2247 Meadow St., Longmont, 02/08/2024, $461,000.00

Carolyn Caylor: Connie Potter, 1703 Whitehall Drive, Unit 3a, Longmont, 02/06/2024, $399,800.00

David B. and Sherian L. Nelson: Pablo Ajquidelacruz, 2157 Collyer St., Longmont, 02/06/2024, $462,000.00

Diverge Homes LLC: Andrew Graham, 402 E. Geneseo St., Lafayette, 02/08/2024, $1,650,000.00

Frances Gutierrez: Chandler Sykes, 1685 Geneva Circle, Longmont, 02/06/2024, $515,000.00

James K. and Nancy L. Klein: Dyekman Invest LLC, 1309 Brookfield Drive, Longmont, 02/06/2024, $450,000.00

Katie Irvine: Emily Claire Guffin, 305 London Ave., Lafayette, 02/08/2024, $618,000.00

Kave Concepts LLC: Matthew Szmanda, 913 Second Ave., Longmont, 02/07/2024, $485,000.00

Ladonna Bujnowski: Melanie and Thomas Kelsea, 1681 Geneva Circle, Longmont, 02/08/2024, $590,000.00

Laura S. and Lisa C. Caile: Jeffrey J. and Sara B. Croxall, 396 Wheat Berry Drive, Erie, 02/08/2024, $770,000.00

Lehao Liu: Gabriela and Fernando Rafael Gomez, 2155 Steele St., Longmont, 02/08/2024, $441,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Lizhi Chen, 629 Fieldstone Place, Lafayette, 02/08/2024, $565,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Rasmi and Bhagawati Lamichhane, 677 Brookwood Drive, Lafayette, 02/06/2024, $520,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Patrick Joseph Culhane, 1426 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/06/2024, $550,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Kathleen Jane Dale, 1502 Sun Way, Lafayette, 02/07/2024, $449,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Joseph Stanley Jennings, 2480 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 02/06/2024, $700,000.00

Marie L. McDavid: Samuel and Adina Sanders, 2364 Sandpiper Drive, Lafayette, 02/08/2024, $1,090,000.00

Mohammad Miri: Mario Jr. Duarte, 1629 Alpine St., Longmont, 02/07/2024, $542,500.00

Natl Residential Nominee Services Inc: Bruno Joseph Patrice Hache, 2208 Tucson Way, Longmont, 02/06/2024, $637,500.00

Sachidanand D. and Bhuvana S. Desai: Lisa A. and Edward L. Schlagel, 1958 Sundance Drive, Longmont, 02/06/2024, $920,000.00

Seana S. Grady: Kevin Ronald Terra, 2631 Denver Ave., Longmont, 02/07/2024, $490,000.00

Timothy K. and Debra Anne Quakenbush: Stanley Freedman, 836 Sunset St., Longmont, 02/07/2024, $583,000.00

Wade Henderson: Chad Michael Pfitzer, 3575 Coal Creek Canyon Road, Pinecliffe, 02/06/2024, $474,000.00

Windcrest Invest LLC: Colo. Affluent Real Estate LLC, 818 Baker St., Longmont, 02/07/2024, $422,500.00