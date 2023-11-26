Longmont-area real estate, commercial deals, Nov. 26, 2023

Nov. 26—Trust deeds

This list includes trust deeds (to secure repayment of a loan) of $750,000 or more. Information includes the borrower, lender, address or legal description of the property, date the trust deed was filed and amount.

411 Levi LLC: High Plains Bk, Vl, 10/23/2023, $1,662,228.50

411 Levi LLC: High Plains Bk, Vl, 10/23/2023, $1,662,223.50

Art and Cheri Cabrera: Elevations Credit Union, 11377 Lookout Road, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $1,758,600.00

Daniel P. and Grace D. Feldpausch: Canvas Credit Union, 1750 Stonehenge Drive, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $845,750.00

Josh and Allison Scott: JPMorgan Chase Bk, 2137 Fountain Circle, Erie, 10/30/2023, $1,197,671.00

Nancy C. Schalk: HUD, 1683 Cody Court, Lafayette, 10/31/2023, $1,257,000.00

Nancy C. Schalk: Fin Am Reverse LLC, 1683 Cody Court, Lafayette, 10/31/2023, $1,257,000.00

Srinivas Krishnamurthy: Wells Fargo Bk, 348 Meadow View Pkwy, Erie, 10/30/2023, $1,100,000.00

West View Estates LLC: Lendsure Mortgage Corp., 8757 N. 87th St., Longmont, 10/24/2023, $765,000.00

Deeds

This list includes deeds (conveying title to a property) of $350,000 or more. Information includes the seller, buyer, address or legal description of the property, date the deed was filed and amount.

Andrea M. Welch: Taylor Bowman, 1401 Mount Evans Drive, Longmont, 10/31/2023, $525,000.00

Bpvif V. Holdings 11 LLC: Lamar Station Invest LLC, Mult Prop, 10/26/2023, $9,584,200.00

Bpvif V. Holdings 12 LLC: Lamar Station Invest LLC, Mult Prop, 10/26/2023, $7,915,800.00

Brooke M. Garrett: David P. Bickford, 1652 Holeman Drive, Erie, 10/30/2023, $707,000.00

Carolee C Strom: Michael and Cinthia Romero, 603 S. Skinner Road, Allenspark, 10/31/2023, $650,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Paul Rector, 1423 Loraine Circle S., Lafayette, 10/26/2023, $600,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Kit Cheng, 1270 Nathan Place, Lafayette, 10/26/2023, $825,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Xuguang Cai, 1343 Loraine Circle S., Lafayette, 10/25/2023, $775,000.00

Christopher Robert and Katheryn Patterson Shinn: Angela Beth and Brent Ashley Crews, 1875 Burke Drive, Erie, 10/26/2023, $965,000.00

Deedre M. Martz: Lara and James Wilson, 740 Mathews Circle, Erie, 10/23/2023, $625,000.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: Lucas Miguel Sabalo, 2916 Buffalo Fork Lane, Longmont, 10/30/2023, $726,000.00

Dirk M. Bergsgaard Judy L. Bergsgaard Revocable Trus: Grace K. Keeling Trust, 4002 Fowler Lane, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $1,438,100.00

Dong Kyeong Lee: Carolina H. and John A. Henderson, 186 High Country Drive, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $766,000.00

Edwin Showers: Jennifer and Douglas Odden, 21005 State Highway 7, Lyons, 10/30/2023, $450,000.00

Eldora Property LLC: Idaho3785 LLC, Vl, 10/23/2023, $367,900.00

Eric W. and Eric Sundman: Jose Pedro Martinez Gomez, 819 Grand Ave., Longmont, 10/31/2023, $400,000.00

Ethan R. and Gwenevere Torres Davis: Kurt Augustus Blickenstaff, 3837 Columbia Drive, Longmont, 10/31/2023, $795,000.00

Fim LLC: Josh and Allison Scott, 2137 Fountain Circle, Erie, 10/30/2023, $1,500,000.00

Gary and Colleen Lawson: Pamela J. Walter, 868 Widgeon Drive, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $630,000.00

Herb L. McCarty: Pramal and Amina Nakarmi, 930 Button Rock Drive, Unit A01, Longmont, 10/30/2023, $400,000.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Julie A. Bell, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C201, Longmont, 10/30/2023, $450,600.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Nevada Jenkins, 168 High Point Drive, Longmont, 10/26/2023, $546,100.00

Holly Hargadine and Jeremy Michael King: Lauren Sessions, 2066 Stonehenge Circle, Lafayette, 10/24/2023, $978,900.00

Jeanne H. Morrison Revocable Trust: Kaylyn and James A. Maurer, 7000 Fox Hill Drive, Longmont, 10/31/2023, $1,030,000.00

John F. III and Ladena Burns: Rainer Rothacker, 653 Penhurst Circle, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $590,500.00

Jon Andrew Miller: Audrey Keller, 562 Casper Drive, Lafayette, 10/24/2023, $625,000.00

Jordan Scott Englehart: Jan P. Ripplinger, 28 Princeton Circle, Longmont, 10/24/2023, $485,000.00

Judith A. Bridges Revocable Trust: Hans Peter Schmidt Living Trust, 1607 Tulip Court, Longmont, 10/24/2023, $569,000.00

Judith A. Burkard: Kardel Family Living Trust, 1409 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $620,000.00

Katheryn L. Paullus: Mark and Elizabeth Ann Danielson, 260 Lincoln St., Longmont, 10/30/2023, $445,000.00

Kb Home Colo. Inc: Daniel R. Jr. Gomez, 2443 Alpine St., Longmont, 10/31/2023, $525,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Badri Prasad and Pramila Gautam Acharya, 2561 Canfield Lane, Lafayette, 10/23/2023, $669,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Manoj Narotam and Devikaa Manoj Manghnani, 2520 Van Valkenburg Lane, Lafayette, 10/23/2023, $755,500.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Christian Ethan and Mercedes Hinds Moon, 668 Brookwood Drive, Erie, 10/25/2023, $549,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Kishor Kumar Sinha, 2541 Van Valkenburg Lane, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $755,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Karoline Anne and Gregory Myron and Hilde Johnson, 861 Furrow Way, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $762,100.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Amanda Leah Ludwig, 873 Lariat Lane, Lafayette, 10/24/2023, $848,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Badrinath Choudavarapu, 2531 Van Valkenburg Lane, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $790,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Brian K. and Janet Lee Hayes, 865 Lariat Lane, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $825,000.00

Mark Anderson: F5 Group LLC, 635 Alpine St., Longmont, 10/25/2023, $350,000.00

Mary J. Staples: Joseph and Frieda Dempster, 2171 Winding Drive, Longmont, 10/31/2023, $675,000.00

Merrill Bohaning: Megan L. Gomez, 2202 Calais Drive, Unit B, Longmont, 10/31/2023, $520,000.00

Nathaniel W. Rojemann: Joseph Woolfolk, 930 Button Rock Drive, Unit G42, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $397,000.00

Nicholas R. Midgley: Hannah Rogal, 2829 Hartwick Circle, Longmont, 10/30/2023, $547,000.00

Opendoor Property Trust I: Deandra and David A. and Deborah R. Walker, 245 E. Sutton Circle, Lafayette, 10/24/2023, $621,000.00

Paige E. and Scott K. Jr. Sarrels: Glenn Mickley, 1122 Second Ave., Longmont, 10/23/2023, $443,400.00

Patricia Susannah Fueston: John R. and Patricia S. Sharp, 2429 Spotswood St., Longmont, 10/23/2023, $750,000.00

Paul C. Rahn: Danielle Murphy, 220 Jasper Drive, Lyons, 10/30/2023, $755,000.00

Remington Homes Co: Johnny Poon, 10/30/2023, $700,300.00

Remington Homes Co: Alice Bonan, 10/31/2023, $712,500.00

Remington Homes Co: Yun Fan, 10/23/2023, $713,200.00

Remington Homes Co: Yi Guo, 10/31/2023, $707,300.00

Richard and Lisa Pentz: Stephen George and Patricia Spencer Kalthoff, 154 Stone Canyon Drive, Lyons, 10/30/2023, $1,195,000.00

Ridgeline Devl. Corp: 411 Levi LLC, Vl, 10/23/2023, $4,000,000.00

Robert W. and Dianne E. Ray: Daniel P. and Grace D. Feldpausch, 1750 Stonehenge Drive, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $995,000.00

Sandra J. Fountain: Arthur L. and Ronel Stevens, 2639 Elmhurst Circle, Longmont, 10/30/2023, $413,800.00

Scott Nicholas Quill: Daniel W. Dudley, 6967 Fairways Drive, Longmont, 10/30/2023, $949,000.00

Shannon Boesch: Courtney Hannah, 3720 Oakwood Drive, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $464,000.00

Stephanie B. Szobota: Shayne Madsen, 3626 Oakwood Drive, Longmont, 10/25/2023, $420,000.00

Stephen Scott Hays: Michael Stompanato, 1329 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, 10/30/2023, $460,000.00

Steve Conder: Daniel and Kristin Murrsloat, 1690 Radcliffe Place, Longmont, 10/23/2023, $844,000.00

Surinder S. and Renae H. Dahiya: Stephen D. Tebo, 8858 Marathon Road, Niwot, 10/30/2023, $1,700,000.00

Suzanne Paisley: Chris Keenan Revocable Living Trust, 617 Bross St., Longmont, 10/25/2023, $1,000,000.00

Tim S. Enwall: Nicholas Martin, 10/25/2023, $652,900.00

Todd M. and Suzanne Dirkes: Mark Esposito, 1517 Goshawk Drive, Longmont, 10/31/2023, $720,000.00

Tracey L. Granger: Hailey Wolfe, 1724 Spencer St., Longmont, 10/31/2023, $506,500.00

Valor J. and Dawn A. Whisler: Dirk M. Bergsgaard Revocable Trust, 713 Tanager Circle, Longmont, 10/31/2023, $779,000.00

Vons 25 LLC: Scott J. and Rebecca G. Lasica, 771 Keatons Way, Lafayette, 10/30/2023, $1,532,900.00