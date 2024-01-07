Longmont-area real estate, commercial deals, Jan. 7, 2024

Jan. 7—Trust deeds

This list includes trust deeds (to secure repayment of a loan) of $750,000 or more. Information includes the borrower, lender, address or legal description of the property, date the trust deed was filed and amount.

Beverly M. Stokes: Fin Am Reverse LLC, 1760 Sunlight Drive, Longmont, 12/19/2023, $1,050,000.00

Beverly M. Stokes: HUD, 1760 Sunlight Drive, Longmont, 12/19/2023, $1,050,000.00

Brannon J. and Amanda M. Fisher: Bny Mellon, Mult Prop, 12/19/2023, $1,650,000.00

Kurt J. and Bonnie B. Finley: Mutual Omaha Mortgage Inc., 1711 Drake St., Longmont, 12/19/2023, $1,282,500.00

Kurt J. and Bonnie B. Finley: Fed Housing Commissioner, 1711 Drake St., Longmont, 12/19/2023, $1,282,500.00

Laura Jane and Elliott Rodger Russell: Wells Fargo Bk, 1062 Red Iron Court, Erie, 12/13/2023, $869,936.00

Michael and Isabelle Goulder: Wells Fargo Bk, 719 Longs Peak Lane, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $800,000.00

Peter Thomas Bebber: New Am Funding LLC, 1125 Red Iron Court, Erie, 12/13/2023, $798,090.00

Trafalgar Holdings LLC: Northrim Bk, 1844 Nelson Road, Longmont, 12/18/2023, $8,150,000.00

Deeds

This list includes deeds (conveying title to a property) of $350,000 or more. Information includes the seller, buyer, address or legal description of the property, date the deed was filed and amount.

Alex E. and Amy K. Sammoury: Terry Jo and David Bichell, 428 Pratt St., Longmont, 12/14/2023, $1,458,500.00

Amanda Lee Scanlon: Catherine A. Woods, 2411 Provenance St., Longmont, 12/13/2023, $785,000.00

Asco Holdings LLC: One Love Property LLC, 1649 Main St., Longmont, 12/13/2023, $960,000.00

Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC: Kalie Fallon, 821 Beauprez Ave., Lafayette, 12/13/2023, $590,000.00

Carol Laurie: Emily Lynne Reddick, 2472 Concord Circle, Lafayette, 12/13/2023, $565,000.00

Cindy Hasty: Ernest and Roberta Trujillo, 400 Elizabeth Ave., Lafayette, 12/19/2023, $500,000.00

Colin Willis: Brent B. McKesson Nina Tobias Family Living Trust, 2231 Summitview Drive, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $1,200,000.00

Colton Hawkins: William Mulvay, 805 Summer Hawk Drive, Unit D19, Longmont, 12/18/2023, $410,000.00

David P. Buscher: Anthony Smith and Katherine Jane Riley, 1708 Centennial Drive, Longmont, 12/19/2023, $413,800.00

David R. and Kimberly Oneal Kalahar: Kelli F. Keith, 1642 Harvard St., Longmont, 12/14/2023, $421,500.00

Dennis F. and Julie A. Daly: Benjamin Cunningham, 3965 Hawthorne Circle, Longmont, 12/19/2023, $893,500.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: Jorge Antonio Navarrete, 2905 Hidden Brook Place, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $650,000.00

Douglas E. and Amy L. Blagriff: Michael Corey McCarty, 1549 Cottonwood Ave., Lafayette, 12/19/2023, $624,000.00

Geraldine and Thomas A. Walther: Ryan Jameson Kiefer, 1305 Spruce Ave., Longmont, 12/13/2023, $700,000.00

Gilberto and Maria Jimenez Hernandez: Traci Lynn and John W. Dixon, 115 Merideth Lane, Longmont, 12/14/2023, $375,000.00

Hba Joint Venture LLC: Michael R. and Isabelle C. Goulder, 719 Longs Peak Lane, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $1,200,000.00

Helmut and Mary E. Patzer: Eric and Kim Weidmann, 707 E. Simpson St., Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $1,100,000.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Lauren A. Feiman, 370 High Point Drive, Apt. D104, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $462,400.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: David Wayne Delozier, 255 High Point Drive, Apt. G208, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $518,800.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Timothy P. and Kelley M. Sullivan, 166 High Point Drive, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $533,700.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Francisco Guevara Galvan, 370 High Point Drive Bldg. D, Longmont, 12/14/2023, $464,700.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Jessica Ritter, 370 High Point Drive, Apt. D202, Longmont, 12/14/2023, $467,300.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Benjamin and Amber Buck, 370 High Point Drive Bldg. D, Longmont, 12/14/2023, $454,400.00

Highline Rentals Inc: Juan Carlos Martinez, 912 Bross St., Longmont, 12/19/2023, $529,000.00

Hotel Burlington LLC: Tnt Shelter LLC, Mult Prop, 12/14/2023, $1,100,000.00

Hunter Mankoff and Rachel Elizabeth Leachman: Georgina Pollock, 1624 Wright Aly, Erie, 12/14/2023, $580,000.00

Jaime Francis and Julie Anne and Jennifer Q. and Janaan Kay Zender: Gordon Revocable Trust, 3013 Shoshone Trail, Lafayette, 12/13/2023, $815,000.00

James Brian Sasse: Charles Laufert, 2548 Cambridge Drive, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $587,000.00

Justin D. Hanrahan: Rojee Sunuwar, 3817 Florentine Drive, Longmont, 12/14/2023, $631,500.00

Kpw LLC: Thomas and Samantha Wright, 110 W. Emma St. No. B, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $870,000.00

Kpw LLC: Jonathan David Wright, 110 W. Emma St. No. A, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $850,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Eric Paul and Davis William Jonland, 652 Acorn Place, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $546,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Karen Natalie Hufnagl, 853 Lariat Lane, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $869,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Subhasish Karmakar, 2560 Van Valkenburg Lane, Lafayette, 12/19/2023, $755,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Dutchman Family Trust, 849 Furrow Way, Lafayette, 12/19/2023, $729,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Meagan Elizabeth and Nicholas E. King, 2550 Van Valkenburg Lane, Lafayette, 12/19/2023, $690,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Sreedhar Donthula, 637 Acorn Place, Lafayette, 12/19/2023, $510,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Connor Reed Bryson, 636 Acorn Place, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $515,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Madhuri Kulkarni, 637 Thistle Place, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $515,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Michael Robert and Deborah Menthie Kalas, 653 Thistle Place, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $587,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Annal and Pooja Shrestha, 644 Acorn Place, Lafayette, 12/13/2023, $560,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Satish Kumar Manne, 621 Rob Roy Court, Erie, 12/13/2023, $725,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Lianna Nicole Walsh, 645 Acorn Place, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $518,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Bradley James Dean, 721 Rob Roy Court, Erie, 12/13/2023, $690,300.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Radha Krishna Somanchi, 628 Acorn Place, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $544,900.00

Lisa M. Boyd: Wendall Platamone, 1835 Corey St., Longmont, 12/13/2023, $425,000.00

Lloyd J. Johnson Barbara E. Johnson Living Trust: Annette and Edward and Lauren McNeil, 1565 Hudson Aly, Erie, 12/13/2023, $580,000.00

Matthew and Amy Goff: Kelly Smith, 956 Sundance Lane, Erie, 12/13/2023, $900,000.00

Matthew A. Seeley: Sante Jonker, 727 Rocky Mountain Place, Longmont, 12/18/2023, $605,000.00

Nadine Fahlstedt: Opendoor Property Trust I, 1625 Metropolitan Drive, Unit C, Longmont, 12/19/2023, $434,400.00

Nancy A. Reckling: Lisa M. Holmes, 1026 Eighth Ave., Longmont, 12/19/2023, $730,000.00

Norberto Janice K. Valdez Revocable Family Trust: Jessyca Larson, 1448 Ninth Ave., Longmont, 12/13/2023, $399,000.00

Remington Homes Co: Benjamin and Lauren Buhrow, 12/18/2023, $779,800.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Grace Serani, 2705 Long Lane, Lafayette, 12/14/2023, $864,900.00

Robert M. Collins: Jack D. and Kathleen Mattox, 1608 Tulip Court, Longmont, 12/18/2023, $595,900.00

Russell Obrien: Dan and Rebecca Zigterman, 1516 17th Ave., Longmont, 12/13/2023, $650,000.00

Snowden M. Campbell: Emily Reber, 670 Nelson Park Drive, Longmont, 12/14/2023, $650,000.00

Steve Conder: Cameron Childress, 1529 S. Terry St., Longmont, 12/14/2023, $630,000.00

St Julien Partners Gunbarrel LLC: Quiktrip Corp., 6301 Diagonal Hwy, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $3,600,000.00

Taylor Morrison Colo. Inc: Peter Thomas Bebber, 1125 Red Iron Court, Erie, 12/13/2023, $1,064,100.00

Taylor Morrison Colo. Inc: Laura Jane and Elliott Rodger Russell, 1062 Red Iron Court, Erie, 12/13/2023, $1,087,400.00

Thomas L. and Lisa M. Ritzdorf: 2007 Turner Family Trust, 1669 Stardance Circle, Longmont, 12/18/2023, $1,575,000.00

William Lyon Homes Inc: Shane Kurth, 1835 Salers Way, Erie, 12/14/2023, $845,000.00

Yolanda L. and Lisa A. Marshall: Edward Armand Decrescenzo, 1257 Fall River Circle, Longmont, 12/13/2023, $531,000.00