Longmont-area real estate, commercial deals, Nov. 12, 2023

Nov. 12—Trust deeds

This list includes trust deeds (to secure repayment of a loan) of $750,000 or more. Information includes the borrower, lender, address or legal description of the property, date the trust deed was filed and amount.

440 Black Diamond LLC: Firstbank, 440 Black Diamond, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $1,023,750.00

Bethany and Bethany Dianne Mensink: Huntington Natl. Bk, 3807 Florentine Circle, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $900,000.00

Boulder County Housing Authority: Boulder Cnty, 10/16/2023, $1,000,000.00

Bryn and Tyffani Sneddon: United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, 770 Meadowlark Drive, Erie, 10/12/2023, $854,000.00

Chris L. Morrell: Wells Fargo Bk, 207 W. Cannon St., Lafayette, 10/11/2023, $780,000.00

Crisman II Apt. LLC: Colo. St., 680 State Highway 66, Longmont, 10/05/2023, $2,449,951.00

Eric Pual and Brianne Merissa Boernke: Bk Idaho, 700 Meadowlark Drive, Erie, 10/12/2023, $1,431,000.00

Hearteye Village Land Co. LLC: Lennar Colo. LLC, 10/10/2023, $750,000.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Firstbank, 390 High Point Drive, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $2,928,704.00

Jason and Harriet Deshano: Southern Lending Services Ltd, 5632 Cottontail Drive, Longmont, 10/16/2023, $841,794.00

Matthew and Elizabeth Shaw: Allied Mortgage Group Inc., 8259 Greenwood Place, Niwot, 10/16/2023, $800,000.00

Matthew Stringfellow: Marketwise LLC, 10/12/2023, $3,500,000.00

Michael J. and Mandi M. Sherman: Inbank, 9610 Avocet Lane, Lafayette, 10/10/2023, $1,000,000.00

Rally Flats Lllp: Boulder City Housing Authority, 10/10/2023, $12,000,000.00

Rally Flats Lllp: Boulder City Housing Authority, 10/10/2023, $8,312,500.00

Rick Hodorowich: Fed Housing Commissioner, 2855 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $847,500.00

Rick Hodorowich: Click N. Close Inc., 2855 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $847,500.00

Roberta E. Bandt: Fed Housing Commissioner, 360 Tynan Drive, Erie, 10/02/2023, $862,500.00

Roberta E. Bandt: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., 360 Tynan Drive, Erie, 10/02/2023, $862,500.00

Robert A. Quigley: United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, 6010 Fox Hill Drive, Longmont, 10/12/2023, $797,465.00

Ryan D. and Nichole D. Quam: First Natl. Bk Omaha, 2472 Montano Court, Erie, 10/12/2023, $900,000.00

Six Mile Bp LLC: Montegra Capital Resources Ltd, Mult Prop, 10/03/2023, $1,000,000.00

Spirit Hound Dog House LLC: Clark Bros LLC, 4100 Ute Hwy, Lyons, 10/02/2023, $1,110,000.00

Watermark Longmont Co. LLC: Greystone Servicing Co. LLC, 766 S. Martin St., Longmont, 10/05/2023, $5,004,000.00

William Maine and Lauren Strange Hutson: Firstbank, 8724 Skyland Drive, Longmont, 10/11/2023, $1,310,000.00

Yuliia Lashko: High Country Double Diamond LLC, 757 Cabin Creek Road, Allenspark, 10/16/2023, $750,000.00

Deeds

This list includes deeds (conveying title to a property) of $350,000 or more. Information includes the seller, buyer, address or legal description of the property, date the deed was filed and amount.

4brothers LLC: Juan Carlos Manzo Anaya, 2237 Emery St., Apt. C, Longmont, 10/03/2023, $426,000.00

630 Main Street LLC: M. B Invest Inc., 630 Main St., Longmont, 10/11/2023, $900,000.00

8z Longmont Community Bldg. LLC: 325 Main Street LLC, 325 Main St., Longmont, 10/02/2023, $865,000.00

Alan Ehrlich: Crown Hughes Ltd, 311 Emery Drive, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $750,000.00

Alan S. and Diana M. Ritt: Amy Kathleen and Aaron Paige Hamilton, 12492 Wasatch Road, Longmont, 10/16/2023, $1,123,600.00

Amy and Jim R. Jacobs: Larry H. and Joyce Krohn, 1894 Wright Drive, Erie, 10/02/2023, $740,000.00

Angelina and Robert Nevarez: Jimmy M. and Sandra L. Simpson, 2407 Provenance St., Longmont, 10/11/2023, $695,000.00

Anthony A. and Anthony Urdiales: William P. and Lisa A. Connors, 1506 Turin Drive, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $975,000.00

Antoinette Deluise Daurio Irrevocable Trust: Lloyd J. and Barbara E. Johnson, 113 Casper Drive, Lafayette, 10/04/2023, $595,000.00

Beacon Properties LLC: Cert Properties LLC, 2552 Wedgewood Ave., Longmont, 10/11/2023, $395,000.00

Bharat and Bandana Karki: Michael Andrew Bagley, 1175 Trout Creek Circle, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $568,000.00

Boulder City Housing Authority: Rally Flats LLlp, 10/10/2023, $8,849,300.00

Brett R. Sexson: 3781 Sbw LLC, 651 Hilltop St., Longmont, 10/12/2023, $350,000.00

Carol B. Boerer: Sharon Dragna, 1909 Sumner St., Longmont, 10/10/2023, $475,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Irvin Jorge Gasca and Kathleen Rodriguez, 1413 Loraine Circle S., Lafayette, 10/03/2023, $765,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Erin Morine, 1290 Nathan Place, Lafayette, 10/10/2023, $970,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Jon Andrew Miller, 1280 Nathan Place, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $840,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Amanda Dan Li, 1353 Loralne Circle South, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $775,000.00

Christopher J. Hyers: Larry Joe and Teresa Lee Earnest, 855 Neon Forest Circle, Longmont, 10/03/2023, $1,100,000.00

Christopher S. and Melinda M. Driscoll: Alyssa N. McBride, 2000 Emerald Drive, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $992,000.00

Clark Bros LLC: Spirit Hound Dog House LLC, 4100 Ute Hwy, Lyons, 10/02/2023, $1,250,000.00

David C. Malfese: Marilyn Jane and William Dean Mueller, 728 Zachary Court, Longmont, 10/04/2023, $645,000.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: Dipika Bornemeier, 2917 S. Flat Circle, Longmont, 10/12/2023, $700,400.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: Linda Gardner, 2908 Hidden Brook Place, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $613,900.00

Eagle Beak Properties LLC: William Richard Heydtminor, 354 Ninth Ave., Longmont, 10/16/2023, $640,000.00

Elevated Equity LLC: Daniel Mackin, 1549 Northwestern Road, Longmont, 10/04/2023, $429,000.00

Florencio V. and Diane L. Montano: Kelly and Jamie Schwierske, 1715 Sumac St., Longmont, 10/16/2023, $556,500.00

Frances Franco: Xin Gao, 520 Homestead St., Lafayette, 10/11/2023, $580,000.00

Front Range Invest LLC: Nexus Exchange LLC, 158 Vivian St., Longmont, 10/10/2023, $890,000.00

F Wayne and Carol Jean Winkler: Sina Anke and Eugene Jr. Aucoin, Mult Prop, 10/04/2023, $515,000.00

Gateway Centre Lllp: Stone Warden LLC, 1325 Dry Creek Drive Ste 204, Longmont, 10/03/2023, $699,000.00

Guofang Xu: Qi Zhang, 778 Byrd Drive, Erie, 10/12/2023, $661,600.00

Hannah Dittmar: Greg Matyjewicz, 801 Confidence Drive, Unit 12, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $435,000.00

Heather Locke: Suzannah Marjorie Sterten, 4315 Ravenna Place, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $674,900.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Claudia Alejandra Gomez Betancourt, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C107, Longmont, 10/11/2023, $458,400.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Jennifer Rose Leary, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C108, Longmont, 10/16/2023, $468,500.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Valerly and Irene Leontyev, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C205, Longmont, 10/12/2023, $454,700.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Alan and Roberta Kolb, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C202, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $480,200.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Ronald E. Jr. Grassi, 350 High Point Drive Bldg. 105, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $434,000.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Patricia Burke, 350 High Point Drive No. 104, Longmont, 10/12/2023, $465,500.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Anthony D. Springer, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C206, Longmont, 10/12/2023, $443,200.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: William J. and Loretta L. Meffley, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C106, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $445,400.00

Highlands Fox Hills Homes LLC: Darlene Mae Garcia, 350 High Point Drive, Apt. C101, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $453,300.00

Hillary Rowenhorst: Bethany Dianne Mensink, 3807 Florentine Circle, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $900,000.00

James N. and Judith A. Ross: Connie L. Whitcomb, 1333 Charles Drive, Unit 10, Longmont, 10/12/2023, $625,000.00

Jeffrey and Allison Eggleston: Levinson Trust, 299 Cheyenne Drive, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $535,000.00

Jill Sturgeon: Carleen J. Hemphill, 1614 Collyer St., Longmont, 10/12/2023, $495,000.00

Joan M. Talmage: Jane C. Coe and Mark R. Smith, 673 Brennan Circle, Erie, 10/11/2023, $650,000.00

John C. and Ginger L. Cooley: Colin and Hannah Baker, 1725 Venice Lane, Longmont, 10/04/2023, $490,000.00

John Stucky Living Trust: Travis M. Crall, 1042 Aspen St., Longmont, 10/05/2023, $350,000.00

J W. Ellwood LLC: 440 Black Diamond LLC, 440 Black Diamond, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $1,365,000.00

Kathleen Kavanagh: Thomas S. and Allison M. Ainsworth, 1703 Whitehall Drive, Unit 1d, Longmont, 10/16/2023, $413,300.00

Kb Home Colo. Inc: Amer Majid and Amaan Amer Khan, 2431 Alpine St., Longmont, 10/04/2023, $495,000.00

Kb Home Colo. Inc: Lauren S. and Neville J. Newton, 2412 Yukon Drive, Longmont, 10/04/2023, $575,000.00

Kelley T. and Timothy M. Burke: Barton J. Palmer, 561 Rider Ridge Drive, Longmont, 10/03/2023, $625,000.00

Kristopher J. and Lisa L. Booker: James D. Adams, 1644 Saratoga Drive, Lafayette, 10/16/2023, $580,000.00

Lawrence Frieder: Robert A. Quigley, 6010 Fox Hill Drive, Longmont, 10/12/2023, $825,000.00

Leah F. Sprague: Tessa Layne Odom, 1101 Woodside Road, Longmont, 10/04/2023, $554,000.00

Leanne Elizabeth Perrin: Crawford III Rainwater, 8197 N. 107th St., Longmont, 10/16/2023, $580,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Michelle Juanita and Keith Shaun Delport, 740 Rob Roy Court, Erie, 10/16/2023, $674,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Harshad Jagdish and Viraj Harshad Pithadiya, 2571 Canfield Lane, Lafayette, 10/10/2023, $688,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Robert R. Camin, 887 Lariat Lane, Lafayette, 10/10/2023, $825,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Ning and Lindsey Shinyue and Cathy Yuankai Jin, 685 Hedgerow Drive, Erie, 10/11/2023, $584,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Wilko Koning, 891 Furrow Wy, Lafayette, 10/16/2023, $799,900.00

Lonell Nix Pilgrim Revocable Living Trust: Marc Pechaitis, 1359 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $737,000.00

Lynn A. Leier: Elizabeth and Matthew Shaw, 8259 Greenwood Place, Niwot, 10/16/2023, $1,500,000.00

Marcus J. Davidson Inc: Karen A. Hodges, 2189 Stonehenge Circle, Lafayette, 10/04/2023, $1,200,000.00

Marion Jill and Edward Stephen Cassells: Jennifer L. Davis, 1246 Frontier Drive, Longmont, 10/11/2023, $554,900.00

Mark A. and Joanne G. Prenni: Toby Blauwasser, 2130 Parkview Drive, Longmont, 10/16/2023, $938,000.00

Mark McCormick Revocable Trust: Alison R. Steele, 6844 Countryside Lane, Apt. 286, Niwot, 10/10/2023, $401,000.00

Marquita M. Aschenbrenner: 1271 Third Ave. LLC, 1271 Third Ave., Longmont, 10/04/2023, $595,000.00

Maura Christoph: Scott K. Kreyenhagen Revocable Living Trust, 103 Peaceful Valley Road, Lyons, 10/11/2023, $530,000.00

Mcg Foothills LLC: Six Mile Bp LLC, 10/03/2023, $6,050,000.00

Michael R. Strachan: Hannah Lynn and Philip Taylor, 1017 Woodgate Court, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $868,000.00

Mount Brook Partners LLC: DFH Mandarin LLC, Vl, 10/04/2023, $1,280,000.00

Nelson T. McMullen Revocable Trust: Devon Nicole Bertram, 640 Gooseberry Drive, Unit 708, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $454,000.00

New Leaf Properties Inc: Michelle Marie and Joshua Ryan Lippert, 1566 Terry St., Longmont, 10/03/2023, $574,500.00

Noah and Andrea Brown: Aleksey Fridman, 1189 Cooke Court, Erie, 10/10/2023, $675,000.00

Northwoods Properties LLC: Go Big Trust, 10/03/2023, $611,000.00

Optics LLC: Jennifer Pillari, 700 Aegean Drive, Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $725,000.00

Patricia S. McGee: Fredric Paul and Rebecca Sue Singer, 1409 Clemson Drive, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $650,000.00

Patrick Smith: Kaitlin Thomas and Gordon Belyea, 450 N. Finch Ave., Lafayette, 10/02/2023, $754,000.00

Paul Korda: Adriana Guadalupe Ramirez Luna, 1419 Red Mountain Drive, Unit 101, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $356,000.00

Pr Homes Inc: Lawrence Cohn, 2312 Glacier Court, Lafayette, 10/12/2023, $1,549,500.00

Raj Devarajan: E. A. T LLC, Mult Prop, 10/02/2023, $1,040,000.00

Randy Evans: Mary M. Anderson Trust, 627 Brennan Circle, Erie, 10/02/2023, $590,000.00

Remington Homes Co: Gregg and Michelle Klein, 10/03/2023, $721,700.00

Remington Homes Co: Benjamin A. and Debra K. Bowes, 10/10/2023, $839,200.00

Richard Charles and Michelle Kathleen Milinazzo: Margaret J. Wray, 2434 Tyrrhenian Circle, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $810,000.00

Roger A. and Laurie L. Sibert: Kelli and Timothy Thomas, 2009 Glenarbor Court, Longmont, 10/11/2023, $720,000.00

Ruimin Hao: Audrey Ann and Mark Vail Gilliland, 4501 Bella Vista Drive, Longmont, 10/03/2023, $788,000.00

Samuel W. and Jordan Taylor Tobey: Adam B. and Samma L. Fox, 385 Simmons St., Erie, 10/16/2023, $648,000.00

Saul Family Revocable Trust: Odalys and Lemuel Dean Combs, 2621 Elmhurst Circle, Longmont, 10/10/2023, $590,000.00

Shalibo Family Trust: Yuliia Lashko, 757 Cabin Creek Road, Allenspark, 10/16/2023, $750,000.00

Sonoma Sunset Homes Colo. LLC: Susan C Stevenson, 732 Judson St., Longmont, 10/11/2023, $601,100.00

Stephen S. Patricia O. Saunders Revocable Trust: Tyler Pechin, 9438 Anhawa Ave., Longmont, 10/12/2023, $695,000.00

Sterle James John: Bryn and Tyffani Sneddon, 770 Meadowlark Drive, Erie, 10/12/2023, $1,154,000.00

Steven M. and Eunice T. Hopman: Sarah Gidlewski, 461 Verdant Circle, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $550,000.00

Tanner and Nina Gasow: Alexander Jeffrey and Lauren Marie Plimpton, 1367 15th Ave., Longmont, 10/10/2023, $650,000.00

Tapesh Yadav: William Maine and Lauren Strange Hutson, 8724 Skyland Drive, Longmont, 10/11/2023, $1,637,500.00

Thompson Real Estate LLC: Performance Sportsphysio LLC, 1325 Dry Creek Drive Ste 307, Longmont, 10/05/2023, $580,000.00

Thyrath L. Ith: Than Meas, 1524 Bluefield Ave., Longmont, 10/16/2023, $765,000.00

Vicki H. and Jefferson Mead: Big Heated Hangar LLC, 2817 Riverside Drive, Lyons, 10/11/2023, $479,000.00

Warren R. Hite Revocable Trust: Ruth Johnson, 612 Beauprez Ave., Lafayette, 10/16/2023, $620,000.00

Wendy L. Rider: Emile Goguely, 1200 Autumn Court, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $515,000.00

Wg Longmont 2build LLC: Jason and Harriet Deshano, 5632 Cottontail Drive, Longmont, 10/16/2023, $1,052,200.00

William D. and Robyn R. Balsley: Yoav Daube, 3161 Stevens Circle S., Erie, 10/02/2023, $1,096,000.00

Zoe B. McFarland Living Trust: Joshua P. and Susan M. Landers, 2330 Wedgewood Ave. Bldg. 2, Longmont, 10/02/2023, $850,000.00