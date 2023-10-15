Oct. 15—Longmont Ballot Issue 3C: New branch library

What it asks: "Shall City of Longmont taxes be increased $7,400,000 annually in the first full year and by whatever additional amounts are generated annually in each subsequent year from a mill levy of not to exceed 1 mill (provided that such mill levy may be adjusted to account for changes in the method by which assessed value is determined) for not more than twenty years beginning with tax collection year 2024 to fund the acquisition or construction of a new branch library and from an additional city sales and use tax rate of .15% beginning Jan. 1, 2024, to fund operation and maintenance of all city libraries, shall ordinance O-2023-37 authorizing such tax increases be approved, and shall the proceeds of such taxes and investment income thereon be collected and spent without regard to any limitation contained within Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution or any other law?"

What it means: Should Longmont raise property taxes for no more than 20 years to fund the construction of a new branch library? If approved, an additional sales and use tax rate of 0.15% would be collected to fund the operation and maintenance of the new and existing libraries.

What supporters say: The existing library is not big enough to support Longmont's growing population. A new library and bringing the current one up to a preferred level of service are integral to the city.

What opponents say: The existing library is sufficient and should be funded adequately through existing revenue.