Longmont City Council hears status report on juvenile justice system study

Nov. 10—Longmont's City Council got a Tuesday night presentation of the status of studies underway to identify "racial and ethnic disparities in the juvenile justice system."

The effort, involving a collection of agencies, organizations and groups working "to foster the equitable treatment and success of the county's youth," includes a committee the city staff wrote to the City Council "is dedicated to addressing racial and ethnic disparities across the juvenile justice system."

Tuesday night's presentation to Longmont's Council — by Christina Pacheco, manager of the city's Children, Youth and Families Division, and Shannon Bryan, a strategic programs coordinator from Boulder County's Housing and Human Services Department — did not include any specific recommendations for reducing such disparities Black and Latino youths and other minority and ethnic group members may be experiencing in the current juvenile justice system.

"It is a cross-sector initiative that brings together representatives from key stakeholder groups to identify, understand and develop strategies to eliminate differential involvement for youth of color in the justice system," staff wrote councilmembers in a memo prior to Tuesday's meeting.

Bryan, chair of the Racial and Ethnic Disparities Committee, told councilmembers the goal is to ensure equitable and fair treatment "of all youth in Boulder County" who may somehow come into contact with aspects of the juvenile justice systems.

Staff said in its premeeting memo that a cross section of organizations includes community justice services, organizations serving mental health and youth, the district attorney's office, local districts and county organizations. As this work develops, there will be other organizations and community members represented.

"We're really dedicated to this collaborative approach," Bryan told the Council on Tuesday night.

Bryan said state and local level data are being collected and studied about such things as arrests, diversion programs, detention and commitments to the custody of the state's Division of Youth Services.

Councilwoman Susie Hidalgo-Fahring, a St. Vrain Valley School District grade school teacher, said the county committee's work needs to include looks at detention, supervision and discipline issues in Boulder County school district schools, particularly to evaluate what might have happened to a youth or youths before the point of arrests.

Hidalgo-Fahring warned that focusing the disparities-response work on studies of situations at the arrest level is emphasizing a step that's "too late" in the juvenile justice process.

Mayor Joan Peck said she thought it's important to work with school counselors to get to the root causes of juvenile misbehaviors.

Peck said she'd like to see what Longmont's goals should be in addressing any racial and ethnic disparities, as well as Longmont-detailed data information and information about what the Longmont community is trying to do to resolve any issues.

City Manager Harold Dominguez said he'd like to see what the data differences are between Longmont and other Boulder County communities.