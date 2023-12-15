Longmont Community Foundation opens applications for 20 scholarships

Dec. 15—The Longmont Community Foundation is encouraging eligible students and young adults to apply for scholarships this winter.

This year, LCF has 20 scholarships available for high school seniors, trade or vocational students and college-aged individuals. The application window will stay open through Feb. 28.

The scholarships offer awards for a wide range of applicants based on several factors, including where they attended high school, what college they plan to attend and their athletic backgrounds. Many also focus on applicants' career interests, with awards for pursuing jobs in music, teaching, agriculture, nursing and more.

Jenniffer Barahona, digital media and community marketing strategist with LCF, said the awards are so specific because the foundation wants young people to see themselves and their experiences reflected in these scholarships.

"There are all types of students out there, and we want to make sure that there's an opportunity for all of them," Barahona said. "That's the ultimate goal."

Barahona said LCF often hears from former recipients about how the scholarships have impacted their lives. The 2022 recipient of the Joey Irwin Scholarship, which supports Frederick High School seniors pursuing trade occupations, recently told LCF that he received an achievement award from the Western Welding Academy in Wyoming.

"Because of these scholarships, they're able to have these opportunities and not worry so much financially," Barahona said.

In the last five years, LCF's scholarship program has expanded from eight awards to the 20 it offers now. The Davies Scholarship, tailored to St. Vrain Valley School District graduates seeking STEM or education careers, is the most recent addition to the list and was added last cycle.

"It's grown a lot," Barahona said of the program.

To view a list of scholarships, visit longmontfoundation.org/grants-and-scholarships.