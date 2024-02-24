Longmont community reacts to up-tick of shooting injuries and fatalities over recent years

Feb. 24—Two in 2019, four in 2020, five in 2021 and six in 2022. Entering the winter of 2023, Longmont had seen four people injured or killed in gun violence cases, and was on pace to reverse the trend of increasing numbers over the past five years.

But after a a woman was killed on Nov. 17 and a 3-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting three and a half weeks later, the year ended with six gunshot victims, equal to the year before.

Christopher Lewis, 43, has worked at Grandpa's Pawn and Gun, at 104 Ninth Ave. in Longmont, for 17 years and said he's noticed first-hand how local shootings are impacting the community.

"We see people in here all the time that are desperate," Lewis said. "I hear anecdotal stories all the time. Probably at least two to three times a week of people coming in here for those sorts of reasons; they got robbed, or kidnapped, they were held hostage all night."

Lewis said there's a lack of education amongst the American public when it comes to firearms, the Constitution and safety.

"I really think it boils down to education on everyone's part," Lewis said. "I think those three hand-in-hand would do a huge amount."

When it comes to juvenile gun violence, Lewis said he believes parents need to be held accountable when it comes to their children possessing weapons.

But Lewis argued against the call for more gun legislation, saying a lot of lawmakers in Colorado don't understand firearms and gun ownership, which causes them to create laws that can't be enforced.

"There's a lot of these gun guys that come in here that really don't know anything about guns, about their rights or responsibilities under the law. I would say the same about legislators," Lewis said. "If you know anything about guns and read some of the laws they write, they sound dumber than the public, which is saying a lot, because the public is not very smart about guns."

But Longmont resident Jowan Ball, 63, said she believes that the police "have their hands tied" when it comes to slowing gun violence in Longmont and to get guns off the streets, more laws need to be passed.

"My opinion is every automatic weapon needs to come off the street," said Ball, who lives in the same area as the Nov. 17 shooting. "You're gonna have to pass laws for that."

She continued, "I'm not afraid of my city but I look over my shoulder a lot more than I ever have in my life."

'We've been aggressive in responding'

According to Longmont public safety, in the last five years there have been three people 25 or under who have been suspected of attempted or completed murder with the use of a firearm.

Longmont police Chief Jeff Satur, who has been with the department for more than 30 years, said he can't say for sure what has caused the increase in gun violence, but pointed to the rise in juvenile gun possession, gun theft and a lack of legislative action.

Satur said the department's REWiND program is focused on helping local juveniles learn from their mistakes without criminal consequences, but it's still too early in the two-year-old program's implementation to see the effects.

Beyond the local program, Satur believes there's not enough statewide accountability on youth to slow gun possession and violence. Satur said gun violence has been on the rise statewide in recent years and thinks that more aggressive laws, like those implemented by the state in the mid '90s, could be the answer.

The illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile is currently a misdemeanor, and Satur said he's unsure if that is enough of a consequence to deter youth.

"I'd like for there to be a way for us to intervene with that and have some serious consequences so we don't have repeat offenders, because oftentimes when it does happen, that's two lives that have been lost," Satur said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he wouldn't say there's been a significant uptick in gun violence given that the number of people injured or killed in Longmont in the past five years still ranges from two to six. However, he did speak to a rise in gang activity.

Dougherty said his office has noticed the use of social media when it comes to threats, illegal gun trade and indications of retribution — which is one of the leading causes of gang-related gun violence in Longmont.

Dougherty said there needs to be more prevention and intervention, specifically with low-level offenders before they commit more serious offenses like shootings.

For the defendants who are on trial in shooting cases, Dougherty said the office takes an aggressive approach.

"We've been aggressive in responding," Dougherty said. "It's been effective. Those shooters are in custody. It's my hope the consequences they face not only act as a deterrent but serve as a form of justice for the victim."

'There are too many accessible guns'

Eileen McCarron, the president of the board and a founder of Colorado Ceasefire, a non-profit group that advocates for gun reform through legislative action, said one of the biggest problems fueling gun violence is the number of guns in America.

"Colorado is a high gun ownership state, there's a strong correlation between the rank of the state on gun ownership and gun death," McCarron said.

McCarron said she's concerned about youth in Colorado and the presence of 'ghost guns' — self-made and manufactured guns that don't have serial numbers and are illegally traded.

"There are too many accessible guns to teens," McCarron said. "Their parents are not keeping guns locked up, which is now a crime."

She said people who are carrying concealed firearms are leaving them in their cars, and guns are being stolen from the cars and making it into the criminal and youth market.

Satur said Longmont police have seen more guns being stolen from cars or unlocked areas. He said any juvenile who has a gun either stole the gun or illegally purchased or traded for it, and urged the community to lock and secure their guns safely to prevent theft.

"We need families supporting that, we need families encouraging their kids not to be carrying guns, maybe check in their rooms, those kinds of things, because kids aren't usually getting the guns out of the family homes, they're usually stealing them," Satur said.

However, gun storage within a home also brings concern to intimate and inter-family violence situations. McCarron said a woman whose abuser has access to a firearm is 11 times more likely to die than a woman whose abuser doesn't have that access.

According to Satur, people are most likely to be shot by someone they live with or know.

Satur said the department's CORE unit works with people in the community struggling with mental illness and while mental illness doesn't make some more dangerous, the proactive work done by CORE helps a lot by providing assistance before a dangerous situation occurs.

While the number of people shot has been on the rise, Satur said considering the population size of Longmont, the numbers are relatively low, and Longmont is considered a safe community.

'I'm worried to death'

Ball said at the time of the 2021 King Soopers shooting in Boulder, she was working at a nearby Sprouts store.

"That's really what opened my eyes because that was the first big mass shooting since I had lived here — and so close to home," Ball said.

Ball said the rise in gun violence has led more people to buy guns out of fear. Lewis said in the three days following the 2021 King Soopers shooting the store saw five or six first-time gun owners come into the store.

"We shouldn't feel like in this city — in Longmont — or in this country, we shouldn't feel like you have to own a gun," Ball said. "And now people who have never really owned one feel like they need to because they fear the violence."

Lewis argued that constitutional rights come with responsibility.

"Your rights are your responsibility, your life is your responsibility and if you want to defend your life, that's your responsibility," Lewis said.

McCarron also said the pandemic led to a spike in first-time gun ownership.

"At the start of the pandemic there was just a spike in gun purchases," McCarron said. "Which I think is humorous because you couldn't shoot the virus but I think it was a fear that all of society was going to fall apart."

Ball said she feels safe in her neighborhood but voiced concern for years to come.

"Fortunately for me, I haven't had to live with it my whole life, unfortunately for me now I look at the younger generation, I'm worried to death on them," Ball said. "I'm worried what this country is going to be like when (they're) 63, unless we do something about that and the only thing you're going to be able to do about that is get some of the guns off that street."