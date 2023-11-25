Longmont Crafted pop-up market and other events for today

Nov. 25—Today

Longmont Crafted pop-up market: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Vrain Soap Company, 350 Terry St., Suite 108, Longmont. Head to the heart of Longmont's creative district to celebrate Longmont's thriving small business community. Free, 720-383-4556, longmontcrafted.com.

Genealogy Basics with the Longmont Genealogical Society: 10 a.m. Saturday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Volunteers from the Longmont Genealogical Society offer their time, knowledge and assistance to the public one Saturday each month. Participants are guided on how to search for their ancestors and use the various resources available both in and out of the library. Free, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

Holiday Market: noon Saturday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Shop with local artists, creators and makers on Small Business Saturday and Artists Sunday. Participating artists include Maya Henegan, Betsy Anderson, Emily Stark, Jennifer Gibson, Amanda Maldonado, Ana Balzan Ayelen Baliva, Marjorie Lipton, Vonalda Utterback, Valerie Langlois, Debra Stanger, Grace Gutierrez, Kylee Covili, Kately Mischnick, Karen Boehme and more. 303-651-2787, facebook.com.

Sugar Plum Tea Party: 1 p.m. Saturday, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. The Sugar Plum Tea Party offers an elegant afternoon tea service with sweet and savory treats. Audience members will delight in the sights and sounds of the holiday season with a narrated mini-performance of "The Nutcracker." $55-$60, 303-772-1335, onthestage.tickets.

Upcoming

Full Throttle Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Full Throttle Yoga is a revolutionary power yoga community that encourages practicing a new way of being on and off the mat. bootstrapbrewing.com.

Craft Yoga in the Tasting Room: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Come for the poses, stay for the pints. Enjoy 45 minutes of an all-levels yoga flow at the Tasting Room at Left Hand. Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Scott Von Roots Duo at Left Hand Brewing: 4 p.m. Sunday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. A Left Hand favorite, Colorado's Scott Von writes music at the crossroads. Stomping boots and stirring grooves from the roots tradition, stripped-down songs from the folk tradition, a voice like an old soul singer and a stage show that inspires, he's one that can't be missed. Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Drop-in Monday night writers group: 6 p.m. Monday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Kara McLaughlin of Little Sage Books leads an informal group that offers an inclusive space to gather around the craft of writing every Monday in the Unquiet Study Area on the second floor of the Longmont Library. Free, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.