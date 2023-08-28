Longmont, Erie, Firestone police notes: Assault reported on Main Street in Longmont
Aug. 28—LONGMONT
Friday
—11:56 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Main Street, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Saturday
—9:55 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Kimbark Street in reference to a reported sex assault.
—1:16 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Main Street,where a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
—5:23 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Lashley Street where a man fled on foot from a vehicle and was later arrested on suspicion of multiple narcotics charges.
ERIE
Aug. 22
—4:17 p.m. Police received a report of a possible sex assault on a juvenile.
Wednesday
—2:30 p.m. Officers responded to a reported burglary in the 120 block of Cessna Drive.
Thursday
—8:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to investigate a criminal trespass in the 100 block of Nova Court.
Friday
—9:51 p.m. Officers were called to investigate a reported burglary in the 1400 block of East County Line Road.
Saturday
—7:56 p.m. Police were dispatched to investigate a reported burglary in the 2000 block of Arapahoe Road.
FIRESTONE
Aug. 11
—12:35 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an auto theft in the 10500 block of Echo Street.
Aug. 15
—2:00 p.m. Police received a report of third-degree assault in a parking garage in the 11000 block of Oak Meadows Boulevard.
Aug. 16
—12:00 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the area of Grant Street and Frontier Avenue.
—9:25 p.m. Police received a report of trespass in the 8100 block of Colorado Boulevard.