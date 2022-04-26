Longmont, Erie and Frederick police notes: Fence cut on 17th Avenue

Apr. 26—Longmont

About 5:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 2200 17th Ave. on a report of a suspicious incident. A fence was found to have been cut, and the responsible person was no longer on scene. A report was taken.

About 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Longmont police located a wanted man in the 2000 block of Yeager Drive. The man fled from the area and was located and arrested a short distance away.

About 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4000 block of San Marco Drive on a medical problem. A man was found dead, and a report was taken.

About 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Longmont officers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI in the 800 block of Hubbard Drive.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Longmont police responded to the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive for a theft report. A rear license plate was missing. A report was completed.

Erie

At 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, a three-vehicle property damage crash occurred on Colo. 52, east of East County Line Road.

At 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, an officer responded to the 1000 block of Telleen Avenue in reference to a theft report.

At 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 1800 Weld County Road 5, on report of a theft.

At 12:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a fire in the 1700 block of Crestview Lane. A man was cited.

At 12:47 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to 2875 Blue Sky Circle for a reported fire.

At 2:37 p.m. Thursday, officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of East County Line Road and South Main Street. The vehicle was found to have been stolen. The driver was arrested and transported to Weld County Jail.

At 4:03 a.m. Friday, while patrolling in the 2300 block of Colo. 7, officers interrupted a theft of vehicle parts in progress. The thieves fled east in a truck.

At 3:57 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Metcalf drive for a possible theft in progress.

Frederick

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Walnut and Tipple Parkway to a report of four dogs running loose through the neighborhood. Officers captured all four dogs, and a summons was issued to the owner.

At 6:31 a.m. Thursday, in the 5300 block of Warrior Street, a stolen trailer was recovered at a construction site after the suspects fled from officers.

At 2:20 p.m. Friday, offices were notified of a catalytic converter theft in the 4000 block of Coriolis Way.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an in-progress gas theft in the 5500 Block of 14th Street. The case is under investigation.