Longmont, Erie and Frederick police notes: Vehicle thefts

May 18—Longmont

A Loveland resident reported a vehicle theft from the 2500 block of Main Street at 7:31 a.m. Monday. There are no investigative leads into the theft.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Longmont officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Brookside Drive.

At 1:09 p.m. May 10, Longmont officers responded to reports of a man possibly using drugs near the 2200 block of Pratt Street. The man was issued a court summons.

On Sunday, Longmont officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Longs Peak Avenue to respond to reports of a man seen unconscious and not breathing. Officers found the man deceased in his home.

At 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Zlaten Drive. A man was arrested.

About 9 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Southridge Place in response to the reported criminal trespass of a vehicle.

At 7:21 a.m. Monday, a Longmont resident reported a trespass and theft in the 1300 block of South Francis Street. There are no investigative leads.

About 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

At 5:02 a.m. Sunday, Longmont officers responded to the 500 block of Mount Evans Street in reference to a motor vehicle collision. A woman was later taken into custody.

Erie

A hit-and-run crash occurred May 11 in the 1800 block of Marquette Drive.

On May 11, officers took a report of a vehicle theft in the 900 block of Grenville Circle.

On Thursday, an officer contacted a vehicle with a stolen license plate in the 3200 block of Village Vista Drive.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the 300 block of Simmons Drive on a report of a fire.

On Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the area of Juniper Way and Norfolk Street on a report of criminal mischief at a park.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Weld County Road 7 on Friday night in reference to a suspicious party near AA Storage.

On Friday night, officers responded to a possible auto theft in progress in the 100 block of Kattell Street.

Officers responded early Sunday morning to the 600 block of Colo. 52 in reference to an injury crash in which a vehicle struck a deer.

Officers were dispatched Monday morning to the area of 300 Balcolm Court in reference a report of blackmail/extortion.

Frederick

At 7:21 p.m. May 11, officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle noninjury crash in the 7300 block of Colorado Boulevard. A 41-year-old driver was cited for following too closely and driving under restraint.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, officers were notified of a vehicle break-in in the 9000 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

At 4:35 a.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop at Colo. 52 and East I-25 Frontage Road. The driver was found to have anactive warrant out of Weld County and was taken into custody.

An officer responded at noon Saturday to the 5700 block of Ideal Drive on a report of burglary.

A stolen Honda motorcycle was recovered, abandoned, Saturday afternoon in the 7800 block of Aggregate Boulevard.

At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police conducted a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Tipple Parkway. The 18-year-old driver was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, driving under restraint and driving 10-19 mph over the speed limit.

An officer responded at 4:37 p.m. Sunday to the 7700 block of Miller Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle.

At 11: 36 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 7100 block of Morrison Drive on a report of a stolen license plate.