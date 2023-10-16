Longmont, Erie police notes: Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash Sunday

Oct. 16—LONGMONT

Sunday

—12:38 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Main Street. A man was found to be intoxicated and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

—9:26 a.m. Police took a report of damaged property in the 2300 block of Collyer Street.

—9:52 a.m. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash near Lashley Street and Mountain View Avenue. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other various charges.

—12:52 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a shoplift in the 1800 block of Main Street. A man was issued a summons.

—8:35 p.m. Police made a traffic stop in the area of Martin Street and Anchorage Court. A man was arrested.

ERIE

Wednesday

—5:27 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North 119 Street and Tyman Drive for a crash.

Saturday

—6:28 p.m. Police investigated a hit-and-run crash in the 1100 block of Jasper Road.

—1:36 p.m. Police responded to the 900 block of Taylor Lane in reference to an auto theft.