Longmont and Erie police notes: Man turns in gun left in his rideshare

Sep. 12—ERIE

Sept. 5

—7:59 a.m. Officers made an arrest after a traffic violation occurred near the intersection of Erie Parkway and South Briggs Street.

Wednesday

—3:31 p.m. Officers made an arrest of a wanted person after a traffic violation near the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Colo. 7.

Friday

—7:05 p.m. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of St. John Street and Washburn Avenue.

LONGMONT

Sunday

—12:44 p.m. Officers spoke with a woman in the area of Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Martin Street who reported her vehicle tires were slashed sometime overnight.

Monday

—12:40 p.m. A woman's dogs were attacked by a loose dog in the 1200 block of Lanyon Lane. The dog owner was issued a summons.

—3:37 p.m. A man turned in a firearm to police in the 200 block of Kimbark Street after he found the weapon in his vehicle while he was working for a rideshare service.

—4:27 p.m. A man was arrested after police responded to a trespass call in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

—6:04 p.m. Officers arrested a man after they were called for a welfare check in the 200 block of Kimbark Street.