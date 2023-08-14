Longmont and Erie police notes: Multiple trespassing reports, construction site thefts

Aug. 14—LONGMONT

Wednesday

—4:54 p.m. Police responded to the 1600 block of Hover Street on a report of damage to an abandoned building. No suspects were identified, and a report was taken.

Sunday

—10:03 a.m. Officers took a report of a lost wallet in the 900 block of South Hover Street. The victim's credit cards were used after she lost it. There is currently no suspect information.

—5:57 p.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle trespass and theft in the area of Airport Road and St. Vrain Road.

—6:08 p.m. Officers contacted a man in the 1900 block of Main Street for trespassing. He was found to have a warrant and was arrested.

ERIE

Aug. 7

—9:25 a.m. Police received a phone call in reference to a theft from a construction site in the 1100 block of Highview Drive, Weld County.

—4:14 p.m. An officer responded to the 1100 block of Allen Avenue, Boulder County, in reference to an animal noise issue.

Aug. 8

—1:58 a.m. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Sunset Way, Weld County, in reference to attempted vehicle trespasses.

—9:42 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Red Iron Court, Boulder County, in reference to a theft of construction materials. There is no suspect.

—4:17 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Erie Parkway and East County Line Road, Boulder County, in reference to a property damage crash. A man was issued a summons.

Wednesday

—2:28 p.m. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Vista Parkway, Weld County, in reference to a vehicle trespass that occurred the previous night.

—7:51 a.m. Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Erie Parkway and Weld County Road 5. The driver was arrested on an active warrant.

—5:16 p.m. Officers made an arrest in the 2100 block of Village Vista Drive, Weld County, for driving under the influence.

Saturday

—4:30 p.m. Officers took a code complaint report for overgrown weeds and brush in the 700 block of Limestone Drive, Boulder County.