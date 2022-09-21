Longmont, Erie police notes: Officers respond to vandalism

Sep. 21—Longmont

—Longmont police responded to vandalism in the 400 block of Dickson Street on Monday morning. There are no investigative leads.

—Officers conducted a traffic stop near Nelson Road and Korte Parkway on Monday. A man was arrested on DUI related charges.

—Police investigated a trespass in the 400 block of Second Avenue on Monday in which a garage was unlawfully entered and items were stolen from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

—Longmont officers were called to the 500 block of South Hover Street to investigate a motor vehicle trespass Monday evening. A report was taken.

—An arson was reported Sunday evening in the 600 block of Peck Drive. It was determined that four juveniles were lighting leaves on fire in the parking lot. No criminal charges were pursued.

—Officers responded to a fraud reported Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of South Hover Street. A woman attempted to use a fake ID at a marijuana dispensary. The suspect has not been identified.

Erie

—Erie police observed a traffic violation near Weld County Road 7 and Weld County Road 10 on Monday. The driver was issued a summons for operating a vehicle with a fictitious plate.

—Police investigated a burglary reported in the 600 block of Mitchell Way on Monday morning.

—Officers took a report of a property damage crash that occurred at the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Quest Drive around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

—Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Turpin Way on Sunday afternoon on a report of a stolen vehicle.

—Erie officers investigated a narcotics issue in the 3100 block of Weld County Road 5 on Friday.

—Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday night at the intersection of Briggs Street and Evans Street.