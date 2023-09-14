Longmont and Frederick police notes: Family interviewed about photo of child with possible gun

Sep. 14—LONGMONT

Tuesday

—1:37 p.m. A school resource officer was made aware of a photo of a young child with a possible gun in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. A woman and her two children were interviewed and the gun was found to be a toy.

Wednesday

—8:35 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary call in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue and made an arrest.

—2:00 p.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue involving an unknown suspect.

FREDERICK

Monday, Aug. 4

—5:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Puritan Way.

—1:58 p.m. Officers issued a summons to an adult in the 7500 block of Colorado Boulevard for allowing an unlicensed minor to drive a vehicle.

Thursday, Aug. 7

—1:10 p.m. Police impounded a stray dog at 630 Main St., after being unable to locate an owner. Officers transported the dog to the Longmont Humane Society.