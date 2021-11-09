Longmont and Frederick police notes: Hit-and-run crash

Nov. 9—Longmont officers were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. Sunday to 15th Avenue and Collyer Street on a report of a hit-and-run crash. An arrest was made.

At 6:06 a.m. Sunday, Longmont police attempted to contact a vehicle in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue regarding a traffic complaint. The driver exited the vehicle and tried to run from the officer but was arrested. The man was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier.

On Sunday, Longmont police took a report of a motor vehicle theft that had occurred overnight in the 600 block of Pratt Street.

On Saturday morning, Longmont police responded to a cold burglary in the 900 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. Two unidentified women wearing all black with covered faces were found to have broken into a business and taken miscellaneous items.

Longmont officers responded to a report of a menacing in the 300 block of Main Street at 6:03 p.m. Saturday. A man was taken to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

At 2:11 p.m. Sunday, Longmont police responded to a business in the 2000 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard on a report of a man being assaulted. Police collected the available information and a report was taken.

At 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Longmont police were dispatched to a report of vandalism in the 700 block of Snowberry Street.

A Frederick officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Thursday in the area of Tipple Parkway and Maple Street. The license plates on the vehicle were fictitious and were seized.

Frederick officers were dispatched to a vehicle trespass in the 3100 block of Eagle Butte Avenue on Friday. There is no suspect information.

Frederick police responded to a disturbance Saturday at 9017 Sandpiper Drive. A woman was arrested.

On Saturday, a Frederick resident walked into the police department to report an unlawful sexual contact incident at her job. The incident is under investigation.