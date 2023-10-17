Longmont, Frederick police notes: Man arrested for DUI and domestic violence after crash

Oct. 17—LONGMONT

Sunday

—11:54 p.m. Longmont police responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crashing into a traffic signal pole. The man driving was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Monday

—7:59 a.m. Police took a report of an auto theft in the 500 block of Coffman Street involving an unknown suspect.

—2:35 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Forsyth Drive.

—6:01 p.m. Officers responded to an injury crash in the area of 21st Avenue and Estes Lane. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and domestic violence.

FREDERICK

Friday

—7:30 p.m. Officers responded to a crash to assist an outside agency on I-25 near mile marker 235.5.

—9:03 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 8100 block of Morning Harvest Drive in reference to harassment. Police then determined there was probable cause for an arrest and took someone into custody.

—10:50 p.m. Officers were provided information regarding possible elderly abuse. The case is being investigated.