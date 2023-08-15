Longmont and Frederick police notes: Sex assault, Main Street theft

Aug. 15—LONGMONT

Monday

—7 a.m. Police took a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 800 block of 23rd Avenue. A man is suspected.

—4:46 p.m. Police responded to a report of sexual assault. No further information was provided.

—8:52 p.m. Police responded to a report of a theft in the 2200 block of Main Street. A woman is suspected.

FREDERICK

Aug. 7

—11:19 p.m. Officers responded to Colo. 52 and Aggregate Boulevard on a two-car traffic incident in Erie. A woman was later arrested.

Aug. 8

—1:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to a dog at large at 333 Fifth St. A dog was found and later transported to the Longmont Humane Society after no one came to claim her.

—11:15 p.m. Police made an arrest in the 6000 block of Frederick Way after stopping a bicyclist with no rear light while riding at night. The bicyclist was taken to jail on a warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.