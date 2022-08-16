Longmont and Frederick police notes: Stabbing; report of gunshots; passed-out driver

Aug. 16—Longmont

—An officer was stopped by a pedestrian on Sunday in the 800 block of Lashley Street and brought to the 200 block of East 8th Avenue to respond to a disturbance. Two individuals were transported to the hospital: one man for a stab wound and one woman for injuries from a potential assault. Officers are currently investigating the case.

—Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant on Sunday afternoon. The man was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm.

—Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Mountain View Avenue about 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of gunshots. Shell casings were found, but there were no injuries or property damages reported.

—On Sunday, officers took a report of a missing person last seen in the 2000 block of Pike Road.

—About 10:45 Sunday night, officers attempted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Main Street. The vehicle fled from officers and was not contacted. There are no suspect leads at this time.

—On Saturday, police took a report of an assault that occurred in the 2200 block of 14th Ave.

—About 11 a.m. Sunday, officers took a report of an assault that occurred in the 1000 block of South Hover Street. A man was arrested for assault.

Frederick

—Police responded at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 8 to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in the 5000 block of Colo. 52.

—Several vehicles were trespassed, and a catalytic converter was stolen sometime in the last week in the 3500 block of Colo. 52.

—Officers contacted a vehicle with no tail lights at Colo. 52 and William Bailey at 3:27 a.m. Friday. The driver was arrested on a warrant with no incident.

—Plywood was stolen from a construction site in the 7000 block of Todd Street on Friday night. There is no suspect information at this time.

—Officers responded to Colo. 52 and Cherry on Friday night to assist the Dacono Police Department with a violent subject.

—Officers respond to a hit and run traffic crash at Godding Hollow Parkway and Silver Birch Boulevard at 3:53 p.m. Saturday. The run driver was located and charged.

—A person passed out while driving, drove into her neighbor's yard and crashed into their car on Easton Circle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was later issued a summons.