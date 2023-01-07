Longmont man with 12 DUI arrests has bond set at almost $3M for latest cases

Jan. 7—A Longmont man who was recently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for the twelfth time had his bond increased to almost $3 million across his four currently open cases.

Fermin Orozco-Diaz, 58, is facing four felony DUI cases in Boulder County, with three of the four arrest dates occurring in December. The fourth arrest was in September.

Orozco-Diaz was allowed to post cash bonds, none higher than $5,000, in his first three cases of 2022 over the objection of prosecutors who asked for a high secure bond. But after his third arrest on Dec. 24, prosecutors asked that the bond in his first two cases be revoked.

A judge granted the order, and Longmont officers began a search for Orozco-Diaz. According to police, he was located on Dec. 30 again driving while intoxicated and officers arrested him on suspicion of his fourth DUI of 2022.

Orozco-Diaz appeared in court on Dec. 30 on his two latest DUI cases, and prosecutors requested $1 million bond in each case. His bond in the two cases was instead set at $500,000 and $250,000, with a $75,000 cash option for both.

Orozco-Diaz remained in custody and on Thursday had a hearing in Boulder District Court on the two older cases for which a judge had ordered bond be revoked. Prosecutors again renewed their request for $1 million bonds and this time were granted the request by a visiting judge.

That means Orozco-Diaz now has a collective bond amount of $2.75 million across his four cases, two with a bond of $1 million, one with $500,000 and another with $250,000.

"The Longmont Police Department has worked hard to keep our roads safe; I appreciate all their efforts on this case," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Our office will continue to fight for community safety, including in our requests for bond. Make no mistake about it — drinking and driving is a choice; it is one for which there must be consequences."

He is next set to appear in court on Jan. 20 for all four cases.

In addition to the four pending cases, Orozco-Diaz has eight prior DUI convictions. Online court records indicate Orozco-Diaz's last DUI case in 2016 resulted in a work release and probation sentence.

DUI with three or more prior convictions is a Class 4 felony that could include a prison sentence of up to six years.

Orozco-Diaz's cases and his initial cash bonds were cited in emails by Longmont officials questioning the release of certain defendants awaiting trial.