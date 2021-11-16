Longmont man accused of downloading child pornography

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Nov. 15—A Longmont man was arrested after police found child pornography and visits to child pornography websites on his computers.

Miles William Wisner, 29, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

Wisner was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Longmont police in January 2020 were forwarded three separate tips by Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. All three tips concerned an IP address tracked to Wisner's home downloading child pornography.

In February 2020, detectives served a search warrant at Wisner's Longmont home where Wisner said he had lived alone for the past two or three years.

According to the affidavit, investigators discovered a "large amount" of child pornography saved on his desktop computer.

Wisner initially denied viewing child pornography, but admitted to downloading the images and visiting child pornography sites when confronted with the images stored on his desktop.

Wisner said he had been collecting child pornography for about half a year but denied doing it for sexual gratification.

Further investigation of the home found several other electronic storage devices that contained child pornography, including a naming system that catalogued the ages of the victims.

An arrest warrant was signed by a judge on Nov. 9.

According to the affidavit, Wisner has prior charges for fraud and harboring a minor.

