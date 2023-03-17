Longmont man accused of possession of child sex abuse material

Mar. 16—A Longmont man has been arrested and accused of downloading child sexual abuse material.

Landon Innes, 38, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a release, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information about the possession of child sex abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab served a search warrant at Innes' home in the 700 block of Mount Evans St. in Longmont on Thursday and took Innes into custody without incident.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department and Longmont Department of Public Safety all participated in the investigation.