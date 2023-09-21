Longmont man accused of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material

Sep. 20—A Longmont man has been arrested and accused of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Damen Rennells-Rosa, 20, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of one count of sexual exploitation of a child — distribution, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession. The distribution count is a Class 3 felony, while the possession counts are Class 4 felonies.

According to a news release, the investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution of child sex abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant of Rennells-Rosa's residence in the 2000 block of Yeager Drive in Longmont was executed Aug. 31, and multiple electronic devices were seized. Digital forensic analysis of the devices found files that were "in violation of sexual exploitation of a child."

Rennells-Rosa was taken into custody and is being held at the Boulder County Jail without bond pending a first appearance. His booking photo was not immediately available.

Online court records show Rennells-Rosa has a prior DUI conviction.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department and the Longmont Department of Public Safety all participated in the case.