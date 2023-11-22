Longmont man accused of theft, fleeing police Tuesday

Nov. 22—A Longmont man who reportedly fled police Tuesday, causing a shelter-in-place to be issued, is suspected of stealing a phone from EZ Pawn.

Gary Gallegos, 35, is facing charges of second-degree burglary, obstruction of police and fire, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of fentanyl and public littering. Gallegos also had two warrants for failing to appear on a menacing charge and protection order.

The estimated worth of the phone Gallegos is suspected of stealingis between $750 and $2,000.

Gallegos is currently in custody without bond. He is set to appear on Wednesday for his hearing on advisement.

According to the affidavit, at 8:03 a.m. on Tuesday police responded to a residence that Gallegos and his wife were evicted from the day prior. In the home, police found M/30 pills that they suspected were laced with fentanyl. Gallegos was believed to have fled the scene and at 8:39 a.m., an officer spotted Gallegos running from him in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Emery Street. Police said Gallegos then began jumping fences and crossing into backyards in the area.

A shelter-in-place was ordered as police surrounded the area and announced loudly for Gallegos to exit and submit to arrest. Police then used K-9 assistance to search the block of 300 Mountain View Avenue and Columbine Place before hearing a loud disturbance in the area of 1300 Dogwood Lane.

A witness told police Gallegos was in the backyard of a homeowner, according to the affidavit. Police reported that Gallegos then ran out of the backyard and south. He then surrendered and got on the ground with his hands to his side.

After being transported to the hospital to evaluate a possible knee injury he sustained while jumping the fence, Gallegos was transported to the Boulder County Jail.