Longmont man arrested in connection with pickup truck theft

Dec. 14—Longmont police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a pickup truck in Longmont on Wednesday morning and later abandoning it in Lafayette before fleeing the scene.

A motor vehicle theft charge is pending for Bryan Mauricio Escobarcoto, 20, said Robin Ericson, spokesperson for the Longmont Public Safety Department. He also has an arrest warrant after failing to appear in court for a DUI charge related to a separate case in Weld County, according to online court records.

At 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, a white dodge pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer was stolen from Nelson and Airport roads in Longmont, according to a news release from the Longmont Public Safety Department. The suspect jumped into the unattended truck, which had the keys in the ignition, and drove away.

About 45 minutes later, a Longmont police sergeant who was on their way to a meeting saw the truck in Louisville, the release said. Officers from several jurisdictions in unmarked vehicles followed the stolen vehicle for about 30 minutes until the suspect abandoned the truck in Lafayette. The suspect fled on foot, and after an extensive search using K-9s, he was located hiding in a residential backyard shed about half a mile from where the stolen truck was abandoned and was arrested, the release said.

Law enforcement from Lafayette, Louisville, Erie and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the case, the release said.

The Longmont Public Safety Department is asking anyone who witnessed the vehicle theft at Nelson and Airport roads to contact Longmont police officer Mike Carter at 303-774-4300 ext. 3160 and reference Longmont police report #22-11312.