Longmont man arrested for sexual exploitation of child

Oct. 2—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Saturday arrested a Longmont man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material online.

Benito Chavez-Perez, 40, was distributing the material on a social messaging application, according to a release Saturday. He was arrested at his residence in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Avenue.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution of child sexual abuse material and executed a search warrant on Sept. 21 at Chavez-Perez's residence, where additional evidence was located.

According to online court records, Chavez-Perez had a previous child sexual assault charge dismissed after completing the terms of his probation. He also pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal weapon in 2001 and he accepted a plea deal in a domestic violence case in 2003.

Chavez-Perez is being held at the Boulder County Jail on no bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child — possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession.

He is set for an advisement hearing at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The associated Boulder County Sheriff's Office case number is 22-04287.