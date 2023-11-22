Longmont man arrested on suspicion of child sex exploitation material

Nov. 22—A Longmont man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing sexually exploitative material of a child.

Enrique Gutierrez-Moncada, 34, is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — distribution and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession of video.

Gutierrez-Moncada has not yet had a bond set. He is scheduled to next appear on Wednesday for hearing on advisement.

According to an affidavit, on July 21 WhatsApp submitted a report to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material being shared using their service. The tip was forwarded to the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which found a phone number likely belonging to Gutierrez-Moncada.

The tip was then forwarded to the Boulder County Digital Forensic Lab, and a deputy located the subscriber of the IP address through a Comcast search warrant. Deputies were then able to confirm Gutierrez-Moncada's residence in the 4400 block of Redmond Drive, and a search warrant was issued.

On Nov. 1, deputies made a traffic stop of Gutierrez-Moncada near 95th Street and Valmont Road. He was interviewed during the stop and deputies seized his cell phone on which they found child sex abuse material. During the interview, Gutierrez-Moncada confirmed his account was the same as the one in the cyber tip from WhatsApp.

According to the affidavit, Gutierrez-Moncada then said people on WhatsApp share that "kind of stuff" before saying, "I got no excuse. I probably saw it and I probably shared it." Later in the interview, Gutierrez-Moncada retracted his statement and said when he sees child sex abuse material he leaves the group.

Deputies later found 20 files of child sexual abuse material on his phone, with three being images and 17 being videos. In the affidavit, deputies said all of the content was shared via WhatsApp. The last accessed dates ranged from Sept. 26 through Oct. 31, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was also performed on Gutierrez-Moncada's residence and other electronic devices, however the unlawful material was only found on his phone, according to deputies.