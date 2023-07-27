Longmont man awaits fall sentencing and trial for assault and attempted murder charge

Jul. 27—A Longmont man is set to be sentenced for first-degree assault and then stand trial for multiple attempted murder charges this fall.

Jereld Doucet, 48, is set for sentencing at 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 after being found guilty of assaulting a woman in 2019 by hitting her in the head with a guitar and 12-pack of Jell-O, causing a serious laceration to her skull.

Doucet was found guilty in that case of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault — strangulation, child abuse, harassment and felony menacing.

Doucet is then set for trial on Oct. 16 for charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, child abuse, felony menacing, tampering with a witness, violation of a protection order, violation of bond and five sentence enhancers.

He also has a motions hearing on Sept. 6.

Doucet is accused of hitting another man, believed by police to be his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, in the back of his head with a machete in June 2020.

Competency issues caused the cases to be delayed. At one point Doucet failed to appear for a scheduled sentencing hearing and said he wanted a "presidential pardon," according to Boulder County deputies.

Doucet was ordered to undergo mental health evaluations in both cases to determine if he was fit to continue with his cases.