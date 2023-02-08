Longmont man charged with assault at Lanyon Park

Feb. 7—A Longmont man visiting Lanyon Park with his daughter assaulted and seriously injured another man who had urinated near them at the park, police say.

Forrest Camma, 28, has been charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, according to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

According to the release, Camma was at Lanyon Park with his daughter on Jan. 26 when video footage shows he repeatedly punched a man in the face and head. Police said the man, who fell unconscious during the assault, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"The victim had walked in a park and, in the middle of the park, urinated near a bench," the press release states. "The bench is near a gazebo, and the defendant ... and his daughter were also near the gazebo."

Camma told officers he thought the man was masturbating while looking at Camma's daughter, but prosecutors said surveillance footage shows the man was clearly urinating and looking at the ground and not at Camma's daughter prior to the assault.

Police said the man had zipped up and was walking down a path when Camma assaulted him.

Camma was released on $1,000 cash bond, and is set for a preliminary hearing on March 6.

Lanyon Park has been a topic of discussion at City Council meetings after some residents expressed concerns about those experiencing homelessness living in the park.

The release did not specify if the named victim in this case was homeless.