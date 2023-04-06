Longmont man gets new trial date in stabbing, bank robbery case

Apr. 5—A Longmont man accused of stabbing a woman and then robbing two banks in May had a new trial date set for June.

George Alexander Martinez, 50, pleaded not guilty in the summer of 2022 to attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, three counts of robbery, four habitual criminal sentence enhancers and two crime of violence sentence enhancers.

He had trial dates set for December and then February, but both of those trial dates were canceled.

Online court records show Martinez is now set for a an eight-day trial starting June 5. He also has a motions hearing on May 4.

Martinez remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $750,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Longmont police were called to a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 300 block of 14th Place on May 19. Police found a woman on scene with stab wounds, and she was transported to Longmont United Hospital.

Doctors said the woman suffered five wounds, two to her left arm, one to her neck, one in her right clavicle and one in her right arm.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she knew Martinez and that they had gotten into an argument when Martinez began to stab her. Police at the apartment found blood on the bedroom floor, mattress and wall in addition to a trail of blood throughout the house and through the front door.

A dog that had a microchip tracking back to Martinez was also found at the scene.

Officers were unable to locate Martinez at the scene.

According to police, Martinez then robbed a bank in the 1600 block of Hover Street on May 20 and a bank in the 400 block of Coffman Street on May 23 before being tracked down and arrested at a home in Berthoud later that day.

A weapon was not shown in either bank robbery, and no one was injured. Martinez fled both banks with an undisclosed amount of money.