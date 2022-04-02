Longmont man sentenced to jail, work release and probation in child abuse case

Apr. 2—A Longmont man accused of sexually and physically abusing a child was sentenced to three years in jail followed by work release and probation Friday.

Chad Basnett, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, child abuse and violation of a protection order in March.

As part of the plea deal, attorneys agreed on a stipulated sentence in which Basnett would serve three years in jail on the child abuse and protection order counts followed by seven years of sex offender intensive supervised probation with one year of jail work release for the assault count.

Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Michelle Sudano said Friday that the victim's family advocated for the sentence, even though a pre-sentence investigation noted the facts of the case could have warranted a prison sentence.

"I want to start by acknowledging the huge impacts this had on (the victim)," Sudano said. "(She) went through something no child should ever have to go through."

Sudano said that since Basnett will not be getting credit for the nearly two years he spent in custody prior to pleading guilty, the victim's family believed the lengthy jail sentence followed by work release would actually keep Basnett off the streets longer than if he were to be sent to prison.

"I absolutely understand why probation is saying this is somebody who deserves to go to the Department of Corrections" Sudano said. "This resolution is not to minimize the conduct. He is going to be getting treatment and has a significant sentence hanging over his head should he not take advantage of probation."

Basnett's attorney Emily Briggs did not state in open court the reasons she felt the stipulated sentence was appropriate, though Sudano said she had received information from Briggs and the two attorneys had a bench conference with Sierra.

Basnett also issued an apology in a brief comment to the court.

Sierra said she had some "concerns" about a jail sentence, especially given that Basnett recently picked up a third-degree assault charge while in custody. But she went with the stipulated sentence, acknowledging avoiding "the traumatic experience of facing the defendant" at a trial was a "valuable consideration." She also noted the sentence was in line with the wishes of the victim and the family.

"The court values the input of the named victim heavily," Sierra said.

According to an affidavit, a person called Longmont police to report a possible child abuse on May 16, 2019, prompting an investigation into abuse that was believed to have occurred between April 2018 and August 2018.

During interviews, the named victim told a forensic interviewer Basnett had touched her inappropriately and also smacked her back, legs and butt "out of nowhere" multiple times, sometimes causing her so much pain that running or sitting hurt.

The girl also said Basnett watched her when she was unclothed. She said once when she got out of the shower, he was standing there and pulled away her towel and struck her on the butt, according to the affidavit. She also described him watching her while she was trying to get dressed and that it made her feel "uncomfortable."

In a second interview, the girl said Basnett would wake her up and force her to watch porn by physically holding her head in place and smacking her if she started to fall asleep, according to the affidavit.

The Times-Call is not specifying how the girl knew Basnett, to protect her identity.