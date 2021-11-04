Longmont man sentenced to prison in sex assault case

Nov. 4—A Longmont man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after taking a plea deal in his sex assault case.

Jason Cuomo, 44, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court on Wednesday to first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

The first-degree burglary charge carries a sexual factual basis, and Cuomo will have to register as a sex offender.

As part of a stipulated agreement between attorneys, Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill sentenced Cuomo to eight years in prison on the burglary charge to be followed by three years of parole.

Cuomo was also sentenced to two years in jail on the assault count, but that sentence will run concurrent to the prison sentence.

As a condition of the plea, the original three sex assault counts against Cuomo were dismissed.

A pending trial date for Cuomo in November was also canceled as a result of the plea.

"I believe this is an appropriate resolution in this case," Boulder Deputy District Attorney Michelle Sudano said.

The victim in the case attended the hearing, but did not speak to the court. Sudano said Cuomo chose the victim because she was an "easy target," as the woman was currently going through her own criminal case.

"I want to commend her for going through the process," Sudano said of the victim. "I'm hopeful this resolution will get her moving forward and that Mr. Cuomo, once he serves his time in the Department of Corrections, is going to be able to make some positive changes in his life as well."

Cuomo's attorney, Nelissa Milfeld, said the plea deal gave him the chance to "move forward with his life," while Cuomo briefly addressed to court to say he was sorry.

"I just apologize to everybody," Cuomo said.

Cuomo was remanded into custody of the Boulder County Jail to await transfer to the Department of Corrections.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Longmont woman said she was at her apartment in Longmont on March 28, 2020, when Cuomo knocked on her door. The woman said Cuomo used to live in the area, and she let him in to talk.

The woman told police Cuomo then sexually assaulted her, even as she told him to stop. She said Cuomo then began to leave the apartment, but then came back for his keys and sexually assaulted her again.

The woman was taken to UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital for a sex assault examination, and nurses also found a bruise on her head, which the woman said she sustained during the assault.