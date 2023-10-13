Longmont man sentenced to probation in child sex exploitation case

Oct. 13—A Longmont man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material online has been sentenced to six years of probation.

Benito Chavez-Perez, 41, was sentenced Friday to six years of intensive supervision probation after pleading guilty on July 26 to child sexual exploitation, a Class 4 felony.

As part of the plea deal, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office dismissed three felony counts of child sexual exploitation.

Chavez-Perez will be required to register as a sex offender and pay $326 towards victims assistance and compensation funds, according to court records. He is also not allowed to contact anyone below the age of 18, consume or possess alcohol or drugs and is required to forfeit necessary devices.

In the sentencing hearing, defense attorney Carly Bovey said Chavez-Perez had made strides in his personal life over the past year by becoming sober from alcohol, quitting smoking and using a cellphone with no internet access.

"He has been on bond for over a year with no compliance issues," Bovey said. "He's been showing the court for the past year his ability to comply and be successful."

Prosecuting attorney Nicholas Trevino said he had hesitancy regarding the six-year sentence but given the number of services available to Chavez-Perez, including the Imagine! program, he believed the sentencing decision was an appropriate sentence.

"The people are hoping he takes this opportunity seriously," Trevino said.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Chavez-Perez was arrested at his residence in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Avenue on suspicion of distributing child sexual exploitation material on a social messaging application.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution of child sexual abuse material and executed a search warrant on Sept. 21 at Chavez-Perez's residence, where additional evidence was located.