Longmont man sentenced to probation, work release in sex assault case

Mar. 19—A Longmont man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last year was sentenced to probation and work release after pleading guilty in his case.

Alexander Reid Wilkinson, 26, pleaded guilty in December to one count of second-degree assault with a sexual and domestic violence factual basis, with attorneys agreeing Wilkinson would serve up to five years of sex offender intensive supervised probation with the possibility of jail or work release.

On March 12, Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill sentenced Wilkinson to the full five years of probation and also gave Wilkinson a 180-day work release sentence. Records show Wilkinson was booked into Boulder County Jail on Friday to begin his sentence.

Wilkinson also will have to register as a sex offender.

"We are grateful to the survivor for coming forward and reporting this incident, as well as to the Longmont Police Department for their dedication and excellent work in bringing this man to justice," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "With the conviction to a Class 4 felony, which will also require him to register as a sex offender, this defendant is being held accountable for his actions. That would not have happened, but for the victim coming forward to the Longmont Police Department."

According to an affidavit, a woman called police on March 17, 2020, and said Wilkinson had sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she had known Wilkinson for a few years and they had dated "on and off" before he "ghosted" her in January.

The woman said Wilkinson on March 13, 2020, reached out to apologize for not talking to her, and asked if she wanted to go and talk.

According to the affidavit, the woman met Wilkinson at his house in Longmont and they began talking. The woman told police Wilkinson began talking about how he was sorry about the way things ended, but then sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she told Wilkinson to stop numerous times, and he eventually did. The woman said she was afraid to leave, so she stayed over that night.

She told police Wilkinson then had sex with her again the next morning while she did not say anything.

The woman left the house and called a sex assault hotline and some friends about the incident. She then later contacted police and went to get a sexual assault examination.

When police talked to Wilkinson, he claimed the sex was consensual.