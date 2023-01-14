Longmont man set for retrial in sexual assault case

Jan. 13—A man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls in Longmont over the course of several years had his conviction overturned on appeal and is now set for a retrial.

Douglas Kent Hartman, 64, was found guilty in 2019 of three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse on a child under the age of 15 and enticement of a child.

He was sentenced to 60 years to life by Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda, and has been in custody at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway.

But the conviction was overturned after the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that LaBuda, who has since retired, allowed improper testimony from prosecution witnesses

According to the appellate ruling, the three named juvenile victims in the case gave recorded testimony that was admitted into the trial as evidence. Prosecutors then called up two forensic interviewers to testify as expert witnesses in the area of child forensic interviews.

But the appeals court ruled that the two witnesses gave improper testimony when they were allowed to testify as to whether they saw signs of "coaching" during the recorded interviews.

"By telling the jury that they saw no signs or indication that the victims had been coached or were suggestible, they improperly vouched for the children's credibility," the ruling read. "The improper testimony invaded the jury's role as as fact finder. It is for the jury alone to determine whether the children 'were telling the truth about what happened.'"

The appeals court also determined the error was significant enough to have possibly impacted the verdict, and thus warranted a new trial.

"This case rested entirely on the victims' credibility," the ruling read. "There was no corroborating forensic or physical evidence. There were no documented injuries. There were no witnesses to the assault. There was no confession... So testimony by trained forensic experts that vouched for the victims' credibility was especially important."

Hartman is now set for an eight-day retrial starting Aug. 21, with a motions hearing on June 1. He has been transferred to the Boulder County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bond.

"Since the ruling came down, our office has been in communication with the victims," Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said. "Our office will move forward with the prosecution of this case. We will continue to support these victims and fight for the right outcome."

According to an arrest affidavit, Longmont police received the first report of sexual assault in September 2014 when a woman reported that her 6-year-old daughter said Hartman had sexually assaulted her multiple times by performing oral sex on her in his bathroom when he was babysitting her.

In March 2017, Longmont police received another report from a 3-year-old girl's mother, who also was one of Hartman's friends.

In October 2017, a Longmont school told police that an 11-year-old student reported Hartman to her counselor.