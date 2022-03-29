Longmont man suspected of first-degree murder in connection with shooting his cousin

Mar. 29—A 20-year-old Longmont man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting and killing his cousin after they had a disagreement about cleaning.

Collin Sonny Kalel-Marler is facing a first-degree murder charge, a Class 1 felony. Formal charges are expected to be filed Wednesday.

Longmont police received a report of a shooting at a townhouse in the 1400 block of Red Mountain Drive about 3:35 p.m., according to the narrative in an arrest warrant from the Longmont Public Safety Department. The woman who reported the shooting said her nephew shot her son several times in the basement of the townhouse. She said the suspect, Kalel-Marler, fled the scene in his 2017 white Nissan Versa.

The Longmont Public Safety Department did not release the victim's name. He will be identified by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

When Longmont officers arrived on scene about 3:40 p.m., they were waved to the front of the townhouse by a woman who was outside, the warrant said.

Inside the home, officers spoke with another woman who "was visibly upset." She told them (the victim) "was hit everywhere." The male victim was lying on the floor on his side, the warrant said. The victim was partially conscious but did not respond to the officers who provided him with medical attention. American Medical Response of Longmont arrived on scene shortly after. They loaded the victim into an ambulance and took him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the warrant said.

Longmont officers learned the reported weapon, a .22 caliber AR-style rifle, was at the scene. They recalled seeing it on the main floor between the basement door and the front door, the warrant said.

Police learned that on Saturday Kalel-Marler asked the victim to clean his room. Kalel-Marler had been staying with the victim because he was "having issues at his own residence," the warrant said. The victim told Kalel-Marler he was not going to clean his room. This led to an argument between the two men that lasted the rest of the day and into Sunday.

One witness told police, they returned home about noon Sunday after staying at their boyfriend's house and began talking with the victim. The victim said Kalel-Marler called him lazy and a "piece of s—," the warrant said. During that time, Kalel-Marler went upstairs and accused the victim and witness of "talking s—." The victim and Kalel-Marler began to argue again. Kalel-Marler said that he was "f— done with this."

On Sunday, the victim went to Walmart with one of the witnesses for an hour and a half to separate himself from Kalel-Marler, the report said. When they returned home from shopping, Kalel-Marler's shoes were not by the front door, which the witness told police was unusual because "they always take off their shoes." As they put groceries away, they learned that Kalel-Marler was in the bathroom on the main floor.

The witness went down to the basement to smoke marijuana, and they were soon joined by the victim. During this time, Kalel-Marler, who had a gun, spoke with another witness who was on the main floor with another person. The gun once belonged to the victim, but he traded it to Kalel-Marler for a sound system, the warrant said. Kalel-Marler cleared the gun's chamber and removed the magazine. He told the witnesses he was going to "shoot him," but was trying to talk himself out of killing the victim. A witness was able to take the gun away from Kalel-Marler, but he soon stole it back. Kalel-Marler went downstairs. One of the witnesses reported hearing about 14 gunshots and then saw Kalel-Marler running from the house.

Another witness who had gone to the basement, told police they were smoking marijuana with the victim, the warrant said. They told the victim that Kalel-Marler was going through a "tough time." Minutes later, Kalel-Marler went downstairs, pointed a gun at the victim and shot about five to six rounds, the warrant said. The victim fell into the wall. The witness noticed that he was bleeding and twitching on the floor. Kalel-Marler then pointed the gun at the witness. They told him get out of the house, and he ran upstairs and left.

Kalel-Marler was located by Longmont police in his vehicle in the 100 block of Main Street, the report said. He had a magazine for a .22 caliber AR-style rifle with him and was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

The Longmont Public Safety Department did not have a mugshot of the suspect. The Boulder County Jail did not respond to requests asking for a mug.

Longmont police are asking anyone who has more information about the shooting to contact the Longmont Public Safety Department at 303-651-8501 and refer case No. 22-2430.