Longmont man takes plea deal in Boulder child sex assault case

Aug. 13—A 43-year-old Longmont man accused of renting out a hotel room in Boulder to have sex with an underage teen has taken a plea deal in his case.

Jason Alan Elvey, 44, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court Friday to sexual exploitation of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

Because Elvey was on probation at the time of the offenses he will be sentenced in the aggravated range for those charges, but attorneys have agreed that as part of the plea deal, any prison sentence will be capped at six years.

The remaining cases and charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal, including charges of sexual assault on a child.

Elvey, who will be allowed to remain out on bond, is now set for a formal sentencing hearing on Oct. 15 following a presentence investigation and a psycho-sexual evaluation.

Elvey in a brief statement thanked the District Attorney's Office for the chance to remain out on bond and resolve his case despite a few problems with pre-trial supervision and delays in his case.

According to an arrest report, police noticed a "suspicious vehicle" near Folsom Drive and Valmont Road on 11:33 p.m. April 29, 2020. Officers saw the vehicle fail to properly stop at a red light, and pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of a Best Western Inn, 770 28th St.

The officers found Elvey in the driver's seat and a 16-year-old girl in the passenger's seat. The girl told police Elvey was a friend and was just dropping her off at the hotel because she had been in a fight with her mother.

When police called the girl's mother to verify the story, the mother said the girl had told her she was going out with her boyfriend.

Upon further questioning, the teen then admitted she and Elvey had met up on two previous occasions at the hotel to have sex. She said she met Elvey online and that he rented the room so they could meet in person.

The girl said she initially told Elvey she was 18, but said she told him the first time they met in person that she was 16 and that they had sex after that.

According to the affidavit, Elvey admitted to the sex and that he knew her real age after meeting her.

Police also found a bag containing methamphetamine in Elvey's wallet.