Longmont man takes plea deal in Boulder road-rage incident

Mar. 20—A Longmont man accused of hitting a man with his truck and then ramming that man's car during a road-rage incident in Boulder in 2019 has taken a plea deal in his case.

Eric McDonald, 51, pleaded guilty on March 11 to one count of second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, according to online court records.

Prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

McDonald had initially plead not guilty in the case and was set for trial this week, but that trial was canceled as a result of the plea deal.

McDonald, who remains out of custody on a personal recognizance bond, is set for sentencing on May 21.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police on March 5 were called to the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of Baseline Road. When police arrived, they found two cars at the scene, McDonald's Toyota Tacoma and another man's Subaru Legacy.

The driver of the Subaru said McDonald almost sideswiped him, leading him to get out of his car and confront McDonald.

The man said McDonald then hit him with the truck as he turned to go back to his car. The man was able to get up onto a median, and got back into his Subaru before McDonald then hit the Subaru with his truck.

The man was not hospitalized at the time, but has reported recurring back pain since the crash.

McDonald told police the driver of the Subaru made an illegal U-turn and then got out of his car. McDonald said he was "freaking out" and tried to get around the other man and the car.

But a witness said McDonald had plenty of room to maneuver around the other driver. Police also obtained video of the confrontation taken from another vehicle, which reportedly showed McDonald turning his car to accelerate forward and hit the other driver in the back and hit the median.

According to the affidavit, officers then saw McDonald turn the vehicle toward the Subaru and accelerate into the driver's side door, smashing it.