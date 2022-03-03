Longmont man takes plea deal in child abuse case

Mar. 2—A Longmont man accused of sexually and physically abusing a child has taken a plea deal in his case.

Chad Basnett, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, child abuse and violation of a protection order, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

As part of the agreement, Basnett will serve two years in jail with no credit for time served on the child abuse and protection order counts. He will then serve seven years of sex offender intensive supervised probation with two years of jail work release for the assault count.

Basnett is set for sentencing on April 1. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail. A trial scheduled for March 14 was canceled following the plea deal.

A person called Longmont police to report a possible child abuse on May 16, 2019, prompting an investigation. The abuse is believed to have occurred between April 2018 and August 2018.

During interviews in June and October, the named victim told a forensic interviewer Basnett had touched her inappropriately and also smacked her back, legs and butt "out of nowhere" multiple times, sometimes causing her so much pain that running or sitting hurt.

The named victim described being questioned by a neighbor about visible bruises, but she said she feared Basnett and told the neighbor the injuries were from playing outside. Basnett reportedly told the girl "if you tell anyone, I will hit you harder," according to the affidavit.

The girl also said Basnett watched her when she was unclothed. She said once when she got out of the shower, he was standing there and pulled away her towel and struck her on the butt, according to the affidavit. She also described him watching her while she was trying to get dressed and that it made her feel "uncomfortable."

In a second interview, the girl told the interviewer Basnett would wake her up and force her to watch porn by physically holding her head in place and smacking her if she started to fall asleep, according to the affidavit.

The Times-Call is not specifying how the girl knew Basnett, to protect her identity.

In an interview with a Longmont detective, Basnett denied ever hitting the girl or watching her while she was naked.