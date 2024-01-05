Longmont man takes plea deal in child sexual exploitation case

Jan. 5—A Longmont man previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a child has pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual exploitation as part of a plea deal.

Lucas Young, 53, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Friday. All other charges, which included eight counts of child sex exploitation and a sentence enhancer of a habitual offender, were dismissed.

As part of the agreement, Young received a stipulated sentence of 12 to 16 years in prison.

Young is currently in custody on a bond of $50,000. He is set to next appear in court for sentencing on March 7.

According to the affidavit, on May 9, 2023, a Boulder County detective received a cyber tip that showed Google detected a user downloading 29 child sexual abuse materials on Oct. 31, 2022.

The tip led detectives to uncover a name, email and phone number, according to an affidavit. A detective searched the email through a law enforcement database and showed it likely belonged to Young.

In 2016, Young was arrested while he was a physical education teacher at an elementary school in Arvada on suspicion of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and eight years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

In the second case, police requested a search warrant for Young's residence. Prior to the search, a detective surveilled the residence.

At 5 a.m. May 30, 2023, the detective watched Young leave the residence in a vehicle. Longmont police stopped the vehicle and Young admitted to being involved in the activity mentioned in the tip as well as searching for child sexual abuse material on his tablet a week earlier.

Young then gave police the passcode to his tablet and cell phone, according to the affidavit.

During the search of Young's residence, three sexual child dolls as well as a tablet were found in his bedroom. After unlocking the tablet, the detective immediately discovered child sexual abuse material. Later, police discovered 1,200 images and 10 videos containing child sexual abuse material.

A 70-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of weapons by previous offender after two of his handguns were found during the search of Young's home, according to a news release.