Longmont man takes plea deal in child sex assault case

Dec. 21—A Longmont man accused of downloading child sexual abuse material has pleaded guilty.

Landon Innes, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession, Class 5 extraordinary risk felonies. One additional count of sexual exploitation of a child was dismissed.

According to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Elisabeth Scanlon, sentencing is open to the judge with no concessions and each count has a possible sentencing range of one to four years in prison. Scanlon said Innes is also probation eligible.

According to a release, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information about the possession of child sex abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab served a search warrant at Innes' home in the 700 block of Mount Evans St. in Longmont on Thursday and took Innes into custody without incident.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department and Longmont Department of Public Safety all participated in the investigation.