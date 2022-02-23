Longmont officer, who used his truck to stop gunman, cleared of criminal charges

Annie Mehl, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·3 min read

Feb. 23—Longmont School Resource Officer Sgt. John Garcia, who used his pickup to hit a man suspected of shooting at officers, has been cleared of any criminal charges after an investigation by the Boulder Critical Incident Team.

"SRO Sergeant Garcia's quick reaction to the situation allowed Mr. Rodela to be apprehended without additional harm to officers or community members," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty wrote in a letter. "As a result, my office will not be filing criminal charges against SRO Sergeant Garcia."

The Critical Incident Team for the 20th Judicial District is tasked with evaluating incidents when officers use deadly or potentially deadly force against a person while they are on duty.

The investigation was initiated to determine whether Garcia's non-fatal use of force against Jesus Hilario Rodela Jr. warranted any criminal charges, the release said.

Rodela, 26, was arrested last month on suspicion of attempted murder — extreme indifference, attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault of a police officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft, interference with a school, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession with intent to sell and possession of a defaced firearm.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called at 2:19 p.m. Jan. 13 to the 400 block of Baker Street in Longmont after a vehicle that had been reported stolen was discovered parked in an alley.

Officers ordered the two occupants of the vehicle to get out and ordered the occupants of a camper also parked in the alley to surrender to police. One of the men who came out of the camper, later identified as Rodela, instead fled the scene while the other people were taken into custody.

Columbine Elementary School was placed on lockout while police searched the area for Rodela, who was reportedly seen by several residents running through yards.

According to Dougherty's letter, School Resource Officer Chris Borchowiec found Rodela on Baker Street, near Columbine Elementary School. Borchowiec decided to contact Rodela and pulled out of the school parking lot.

Video from the school's surveillance camera shows Rodela talking on the phone and running on the east side of Baker Street. When Borchowiec approached him, Rodela changed directions, the letter said.

Borchowiec drove onto the sidewalk and over the lawn of a home in order to cut off Rodela's escape, the letter said. As Rodela moved away from the vehicle, he reached into the back of his waistband and pulled out a handgun. He began to fire at Borchowiec's vehicle, striking the license plate.

Borchowiec parked his vehicle and dived out of it to take cover from the shots. He was able to reach the radio inside his vehicle and let other officers know Rodela had shot at him, the letter said. Rodela fired another round at Borchowiec and ran north of Columbine Elementary School.

At the time, Garcia was in his truck, which was parked at the corner of Longs Peak Avenue and Baker Street, the letter said. He watched Rodela, who ran out into the street in front of him.

Garcia flashed the emergency lights on his undercover truck and made eye contact with Rodela, the letter said. Rodela raised his handgun, and Garcia accelerated his truck, driving about 27 mph before hitting Rodela. Rodela fired a round, which struck the hood of the truck.

When Garcia braked, Rodela flew from the front of the truck and went through a fence bordering a lawn on Longs Peak Avenue. He then struck a tree and the handgun landed several feet away.

Rodela was taken to Longs Peak Hospital and was released into police custody about a week later.

"The integrity of these investigations is important to everyone involved and to our community," Dougherty said in a separate news release. "This investigation highlighted that the officers acted lawfully — but also courageously. Each one of the officers moved quickly to protect community members and faced direct gunfire. This situation could have ended much worse."

